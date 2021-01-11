Cynthia Bailey has time for the haters. Three months after marrying Mike Hill, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star took a moment to defend the couple’s decision to move forward with their wedding amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We did everything on our end to ensure everyone’s safety, from masks to shields [to] temperature checks,” Bailey, 53, said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Sunday, January 10, noting that she and the sportscaster, 50, even “had a COVID-19 specialist come and spray the place” where they tied the knot.

Andy Cohen told the model that the safety of her wedding “was the No. 1 question” his viewers had after watching Sunday’s episode of RHOA, which documented the lead-up to her big day in October 2020.

“The only time people were allowed to take their mask off was to eat or drink. It’s a wedding, so that happened,” Bailey assured fans of the protocols she and Hill put in place. “And then a lot of people actually wanted to take pictures with their mask off. Because, you know, when you’re taking pictures, like, ‘Oh, can I take the mask off?’ So I wasn’t even thinking. ‘Of course.’ Oh, now all the pictures are gonna have the mask off.’”

When Cohen, 52, asked the Alabama native whether any of her guests got sick after attending her nuptials, she insisted that “no one tested positive [for COVID-19] as a result of being” there.

Bailey and Hill met in April 2018 and made their relationship Instagram official that August. They got engaged in July 2019 at the opening of her Atlanta-based business, The Bailey Wine Cellar.

The Bravo personality exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2020 that her marriage to the Fox Sports correspondent has “been tested” in quarantine amid the pandemic.

“I’m a space person. He’s a space person,” she explained. “We kind of know each other’s energy, and I can tell when he needs a minute. He can tell when I need a minute.”

That said, being locked down at home ultimately helped bring the couple “closer together,” Bailey told Us.

The reality star was previously married to Peter Thomas from July 2010 to March 2017. She shares 21-year-old daughter Noelle with ex-boyfriend Leon Robinson. Hill, for his part, has two daughters, 21-year-old Ashleé and 19-year-old Kayla, from past marriages.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Bravo Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.