Getting through it. Real Housewives of Atlanta star Peter Thomas confirmed his positive coronavirus diagnosis and blamed Bravo fans for giving him COVID-19 as he detailed his “excruciating” experience.

“I’m in bed, of course. I’m in bed now for the last eight days,” the reality star told fans in a clip captioned, “COVID-19 got me” via Instagram on Sunday, August 2. “I was negative five times [and] on the sixth time I was positive.”

Thomas, 58, urged people to “wear your mask, wear gloves, practice social distancing.”

“People come up to me and ask me to take pictures all the time, and they want me to have the mask off and they want to hug on me because they say they like me,” the Bar One Miami Beach owner said, noting it was during one of the instances he thinks he got sick. “I take those pictures and every time I take those pictures I’m praying to God I don’t get these thing, but it caught up to me.”

The Miami resident, who was married to Cynthia Bailey from 2010 to 2017, explained that his COVID-19 battle hasn’t been easy.

“It’s the most excruciating thing I can think of,” he said. “My stomach been a complete wreck for the last eight days. I constantly have to keep my body hydrated. I have no appetite, diarrhea, throwing up.”

The Bravo personality said he should be celebrating because although he’s sick he’s not one of the “260 people dying every day” in Miami due to the virus.

Florida’s Department of Health confirmed 4,752 additional cases of coronavirus on Monday, bringing the state’s known total to 491,884, the Miami Herald reported. The death toll in the state is now at 7,157, according to the outlet.

“I am celebrating because I’m still alive,” Thomas told his fans. “I want you guys to take this extremely serious, because it’s no joke. The pain don’t go away. Your body is extremely sensitive. I can’t wait for this s—t to be over.”

