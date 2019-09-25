Peter Thomas is having some money trouble. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, who was previously married to cast member Cynthia Bailey, was reportedly forced to close one of his restaurants in Charlotte, North Carolina, recently.

Sports One Bar and Lounge was hit with a federal tax lien for more than $236,000, which means the federal government is looking to secure the payment of previously unpaid taxes. According to federal public records, the exact amount the bar owes is $236,952.51. More specifically, the filing, which is from August, notes that Sports One owes quarterly unemployment and payroll taxes dating from December 2016 to December 2017.

TMZ reports that the watering hole didn’t have enough money to stay afloat after committing funds to other projects. The bar is expected to be closed for three to six months while Thomas, 58, and his team attempt to pay off the mounting debt.

However, the Sports One Instagram page, which is still active, tells a slightly different story. According to multiple posts, the bar is currently shuttered for other reasons. “As of today @sportsoneclt will be closed for renovation,” an update from August 19 states. “After 5yrs of great support from Charlotte and surrounding areas we feel it’s only right that we give you all something new and fresh.”

The post continued: “We thank you for your continued support and your patience as we know that it’s best we make these changes before the start of football season which we all look forward to every year! Prepare for some new and exciting changes as we introduce our fresh, new food and drink menus!”

In a post shared on September 1, the aforementioned renovations appeared to be underway. Photos showed construction along one interior walls and changes being made to the bar. “Renovations are going well…can’t wait for you all to see the final product,” the post declared, noting that Sports One was slated to reopen on September 12. “We’re getting prepared for you!”

Still, as September 12 came and went, Sports One remained closed. Per the most recent post from September 9, “updates” to the venue are still being made. The post also noted that the bar is slated to open “soon.”

The closure of Sports One comes months after Thomas was arrested in Miami in March for allegedly writing fake checks in March. Days after his arrest, the former television personality issued a statement to Us Weekly. “I understand the seriousness of the allegations that have been filed against me, however the allegations are false,” he told Us at the time. “I do have faith in the judicial process and have no doubt that I will be acquitted from any wrongdoing. While I can offer no further information about this incident, I do confirm that my attorney is handling this matter expeditiously.”

