Cynthia Bailey is forever taken! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star married her fiancé, Mike Hill on Saturday, October 10, Us Weekly can confirm.

Bailey, 53, and the Hill, 50, tied the knot in front of guests including the bride’s RHOA costars Kenya Moore, Eva Marcille, Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams and Sheree Whitfield.

Weeks before the big event, Bailey gave insight into what their wedding would be like. “It’s almost gonna be like a futuristic, masquerade party,” she said on Good Morning America on September 23. “We’re taking all of the COVID-19 precautions. We’re doing temperature checks, we’re encouraging our guests to get tested for [coronavirus] five days before the wedding. [We’ll have] sanitizers, masks, shields. It’s going to be crazy.”

The businesswoman added, “We are [practicing] social distancing [at] the wedding. We changed from indoor to completely outside. So, hopefully, it won’t rain on our parade.”

Bailey confirmed her relationship with the Fox Sports personality in August 2018, more than a year after finalizing her divorce from Peter Thomas in March 2017.

Hill proposed to Bailey at her Atlanta-based business, The Bailey WineCellar, in July 2019. The Bravolebrity told Us Weekly that she “had no idea” her beau was going to propose, but she was “so happy” to have her loved ones present for the special occasion.

Months later, Bailey spoke to Us again about having the wedding featured on RHOA. “My fans have been on my journey for 10 years. They’ve seen me get married on the show. They’ve seen all my ups and downs in my last marriage, and they have seen me get divorced on the show. They’ve seen me date on the show,” she said last November. “It would be totally unfair for them not to see my happily ever after. I want to share it with them because I’m in a great place and I’m happy, and they’ve seen me not always so happy.”

Bailey told Us in April that “everyone” from the RHOA cast was “pretty much going to make the cut” for the guest list, but she didn’t know at the time “who’s going to get to be a bridesmaid.”

The Without You I’m Nothing actress and her now-husband have been quarantined together amid the coronavirus pandemic. She admitted to Us in April that their relationship had “been tested” during lockdown, adding: “I was laughing because one of the things that I used to complain about being in a bicoastal relationship is spending quality time together. Well, this is quality [time].”

Bailey continued, “I didn’t mean morning, noon, night, breakfast, lunch, dinner. I didn’t mean the only time that we go out is to go to Costco. OK? I kind of had to eat my words on that since I’m eating everything else around here.”

The Atlanta Housewife shares daughter Noelle, 20, with ex Leon Robinson. Hill has two children of his own from a previous relationship.