



Sharing her truth. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey’s 20-year-old daughter, Noelle Robinson, came out as sexually fluid on the Sunday, November 10, episode.

“People try to box everyone in and put labels on everything, but I don’t really do that,” the Howard University sophomore told the Bravo personality, 52, during an emotional conversation in the car. “I just like who I like, and that’s just what it is. There’s a lot of attractive guys, and there’s a lot of attractive girls.”

Noelle, whose father is actor Leon Robinson, revealed to her mom that she started exploring her sexuality during her freshman year of college.

“It really just came out of nowhere,” she explained. “I wasn’t really expecting that to happen.”

In a confessional, Bailey told viewers that she knew Noelle was sexually fluid, but she was not aware the college student had been dating.

“I just didn’t know that she was out there being fluid … flowing,” she said. “We all love and support Noelle. It’s just new for us. We’re just trying to get used to it. … Love is love.”

Back in the car, the model told her only child that happiness is what’s most important at the end of the day.

“If you meet an amazing young lady, that’s a blessing,” she said. “If you meet an amazing young man, that’s a blessing. As long as they’re good people and they love and support you.”

Bailey supported Noelle at the NYC Pride March in June. They both documented the experience on their Instagram accounts at the time, with the reality star writing, “Loved celebrating #pride with my beautiful daughter @noellerobinson #bravolovespride.”

Bailey shares her daughter with Leon, who she dated in the late 1990s. She went on to marry Peter Thomas in 2010. They separated in 2016 and divorced the following year. Bailey got engaged to Mike Hill in July.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Bravo Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.