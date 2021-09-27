Time to go! Cynthia Bailey will not return for season 14 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, she announced via Instagram on Monday, September 27.

“After much thought and consideration, I have made the very difficult and heartfelt decision not to return for the next season of Real Housewives of Atlanta. Thank you NBC Universal, Bravo, and Truly Original for over a decade of partnership. I can’t wait to see what we do next,” the reality star, 54, wrote on Monday. “Thank you to my Real Housewives of Atlanta castmates for eleven of the most unbelievable years of my life; and the most incredible & UNFORGETTABLE memories!”

She continued, “I am so grateful to have had this amazing journey, and I am anxiously waiting to embark on new adventures. Most importantly, THANK YOU to my fans! I could not have done it without your blessings, love, and support. Without the fans, none of this would be possible. I love and appreciate all of you. It’s time to move on to my next chapter, and I look forward to sharing it with all of you. See you guys soon!”

Bailey, who married Mike Hill in October 2020, joined the Bravo series in season 3 in 2010. She first hinted at her exit in June, removing the show’s name from her Instagram bio.

Luckily, fans will still get to keep up with the model, as she’s set to appear on Peacock’s mashup Real Housewives series, which already filmed in Turks and Caicos and will debut later this year.

“I think the fans have been waiting for something like this for a long time,” the Without You I’m Nothing actress told Us Weekly exclusively in March. “For someone who’s been on the show for so long, I kind of know what to expect when I go in a house with these ladies, but I would have no idea what to expect if I had ladies from different franchises that I had to go into a house with. So, I think it’s a great idea. I’m looking forward to seeing what happens.”

Bailey will appear alongside Luann de Lesseps, Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice, Kenya Moore, Kyle Richards and Ramona Singer.

Season 14 of RHOA does not yet have a premiere date and Bravo has yet to announce who’s officially returning.