Real Housewives of Atlanta star Shereé Whitfield’s romance with Martell Holt has been heating up, but her boyfriend is already off to a rocky start with her Bravo costars.

“[Season 15] started off with a bang,” Kandi Burruss exclusively told Us Weekly at BravoCon 2022 on Saturday, October 15, of the upcoming season of RHOA, teasing what it’s like to work with Shereé, 52, and her new man.

“Honey. Didn’t I tell you that the first week started off with a bang? They told me I can’t give you any secrets, but I’ll say that,” Kandi, 46, quipped.

The She by Shereé founder, who returned to RHOA during season 14 after her season 5 exit, has been linked to the 40-year-old since July — and she’s happy with their budding romance.

“I am having a good time. I’m just, you know, we enjoy each other. I’m dating and I don’t take anything too [seriously] right now,” the fashion designer exclusively told Us on Saturday. “I just got out of a relationship, so I’m just kind of taking things one day at a time.”

Kenya Moore was also candid about her costar’s new flame, telling Us at BravoCon that she isn’t thrilled with Shereé’s significant other. “I want Shereé to be happy. I want her to pick better. I think she’s a good pick, but I don’t think she’s [got] a good picker,” she explained.

The new couple are set to make their debut on RHOA season 15, which recently began filming. “It’s been a little crazy,” the Dancing With the Stars alum, 51, told Us on Saturday. “[We just finished our] first week [and there’s] lots of action. You know, the thing about Atlanta, don’t ever count us out. Our ratings are up. We’re doing well, and I think that it’s gonna be a really exciting season.”

Shereé, for her part, slammed the notion that her fellow Bravolebrities weren’t fans of her new beau. “[It’s] so funny because they don’t know him,” she exclaimed. “But, I mean, no one was a big fan of Todd [Tucker, Kandi’s husband] when he first came on.”

She continued: “I’m in a good place. And it’s so funny that Kenya [disapproves of Martell] because every time she would text me or I would talk to her, she’s asking about him. So then to get where she is now, and some things that happen is kind of crazy to me, but hopefully everything can be worked out.”

RHOA’s Sanya Richards-Ross, for her part, recently went on a double date with Shereé and the Love and Marriage: Huntsville personality, revealing to Us that she “actually likes them together.”

Sanya, 37, said: “I know that there’s a lot going on. And of course, you know, we all know a lot about Martell’ [because] he was on television as well. But when I’m with them, it feels very real. It feels like there’s a lot of, like, I know she’s just having fun. She’s like, ‘Listen, I’m not looking for a husband,’ but I like their energy together.”

As the Ohio native and Sanya are both eager to see how the pair’s relationship develops, costar Drew Sidora is more skeptical.

“I have not met him, so we’ll see. I mean, I know of him. I’m actually friends with his ex-wife, so I don’t know what that’s gonna be like,” Drew, 37, told Us while attending the Bravo convention in New York City. “You know, Ralph [Pittman, my husband] and Martell actually talk. They were friends before, so this is gonna be a lot of connections. It’s gonna be a lot. I feel like this season, it’s already a lot!”

Shereé was previously married to Bob Whitfield for seven years until their 2007 split. The now-exes share son Kairo and daughter Kaleigh. The reality TV star is also mother to daughter Tierra from a previous relationship. Following her divorce from the 50-year-old former football player, Shereé dated Tyrone Gilliams until their breakup last year.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi