Sherée Whitfield is not planning a jailhouse wedding any time soon. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star opens up exclusively to Us Weekly about her future with her incarcerated boyfriend, Tyrone Gilliams, and revealed they will not tie the knot until he is released.

“I mean he would love to marry me right now, but I am not marrying someone who is in prison. I am keeping my options open,” Whitfield tells Us. “I meet people all the time and the crazy thing is, no one has been able to hold my attention or grab it. No one has been able to get in my mind and my head. He is still around, but I say at the same time, I love him and I have said it before, if he comes home and I am still available and everything is great, what he is doing and what he says he is going to do, then absolutely I can see a future.”

According to the Bravo personality, she and Gilliams, who is currently serving 10 years in prison for stealing $5 million in wire fraud schemes, started talking “two or two and a half years ago,” but started getting serious about one another “about a year ago.”

“It is going good, he is still my best friend,” she adds. “He is a good guy and he is still my best friend.”

Us Weekly broke the news in April that Whitfield would not be returning to RHOA for season 11. After starring on the series for the first four seasons, the She By Shereé designer first exited RHOA in 2012, before rejoining the ladies in a friend role for season 8 in 2015. Whitfield returned as a full-time Housewife for seasons 9 and 10. She tells Us that the network wanted her to return as a friend again, but she denied their offer.

“At first I thought it was a big slap in the face when I was asked that question and I immediately said ‘No, I am not interested in doing that,” she explains. “Then I thought about it and I was like, ‘You know what being the friend means less stress, it was less chaotic, it was a lot less to deal with.’ It was definitely better for your peace of mind. Then I thought [about it] again and was like ‘I am an original, I have already done that and when they sent over the paperwork, it was like a slap in the face.’”

Despite leaving Housewives, Whitfield assures Us that fans have not seen the last of her.

“I am working on some great things right now and I can’t spend 13 years on one show, I need to evolve and I feel like I am evolving,” she tells Us. “I am just not interested in being a puppet on a show for season 11. I feel like there are a lot of puppets on there and a lot of people were willing to be a puppet, that has just never been me or my character.”

“I have so much going on,” Whitfield adds. “The [clothing] line will be available in September to see. … My T-shirt line should launch next week. … Also, I am working on a rug line. You saw me finish Chateau Sheree and design it, now I am working on a rug line, which I am super excited about and I am very intrigued by beauty and making beautiful things. I am also flipping my first home. I got an older home, gutting it and making something beautiful. I am also working on a new show, everything happens for a reason.”

Real Housewives of Atlanta is expected to return to Bravo later this year.

