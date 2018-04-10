Shereé Whitfield will not be invited back as a Housewife for season 11 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly.

This is not the first time that Shereé, 48, has exited the series. After starring on RHOA for the first four seasons, the She By Shereé designer left the show in 2012. She rejoined RHOA in a friend role for season 8 in 2015 and returned as a full-time Housewife the following year for seasons 9 and 10.

One source tells Us that Shereé was fired after the filming of the season 10 reunion and is “very upset.” The source adds that her relationship with her boyfriend, Tyrone Gilliams, who is currently serving 10 years in prison for stealing $5 million in wire fraud schemes, may have played a role in the network’s decision not to bring her back.

“Bravo can’t film inside or even outside the jail. This is causing a problem with her storyline,” the source explains.

B. Scott was first to report the news that Shereé had been fired. The site adds that Kim Zolciak-Biermann — Shereé’s closest friend on the series — will also not return for season 11. Kim, another OG Atlanta Housewife, returned to RHOA in a friend role for season 10 after abruptly exiting the series during season 5.

The Don’t Be Tardy star recently responded to a fan who said Kim and Shereé were the only Atlanta Housewives who are “loyal to one another.”

“Yup 15 years,” Kim replied on Sunday, April 8.

Part two of the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion airs on Bravo on Sunday, April 15, at 8 p.m. ET.

