Jackie Goldschneider: No Decisions Have Been Made About My Future on ‘RHONJ’

Ready to return. Jackie Goldschneider addressed the rumors that she has been demoted to a “friend of” on season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

“I can’t talk too much about it, but I will tell you that Bravo doesn’t make any of those decisions yet,” Jackie, 45, exclusively revealed on the Thursday, June 30, episode of Us Weekly’s “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. “Everyone knows there are some new girls testing, but Bravo hasn’t made decisions about anyone’s status yet. I’m really okay with whatever. I mean, to me, it doesn’t change the way I act in front of the camera.”

She added, “I’ve been filming a lot. To me, it really doesn’t matter, but none of those decisions are made.”

The cast has been busy filming the upcoming season, which Jackie described as “interesting” since there may be a reconciliation between Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs.

“I think Margaret never liked fighting with Teresa. I don’t think Margaret’s intent last season was to fight with Teresa. I don’t think either of them liked fighting with the other,” Jackie explained to Us. “You could almost tell the language that she uses with Margaret, it was almost passionate fighting. Whereas, with me, we didn’t really have like a passion. It was just sort of like, f—k you.”

Despite her rocky relationship with the Standing Strong author, Jackie did score an invitation to Teresa’s upcoming wedding to Luis Ruelas.

“I think that the reason I was invited is because Luis and Evan [Goldschneider] are actually friends,” Jackie told Us. “But you know, Evan keeps me in the mix though.”

Luis came under fire last season because of some questionable past behavior, but Jackie admits that after getting to know him, her opinion changed.

“Last season there were so many like red flags, but I think that he’s a nice guy and I don’t want to judge on things,” Jackie told Us. “He’s very nice to me. He’s very nice to my husband and he seems to be really good to Teresa. I mean, I don’t think about him too much.”