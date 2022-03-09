Out with the old, in with the drama! Fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta were left stunned when Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams left the Bravo series, but longtime Housewife Kandi Burruss promises that the upcoming season isn’t lacking in entertainment.

“When we got ready to start the season, I was a little nervous because I’m like, ‘OK, we are losing two peaches that are very important to the franchise. How’s that gonna go?’” Kandi, 45, exclusively revealed on the Wednesday, March 9, episode Us Weekly’s “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. “But let me tell you, no diss to them, this season is going to be way better than the last few. I would say it’s a really, really good season and I’m excited for people to watch.”

Kandi, along with Kenya Moore and Drew Sidora will return for season 14. Additionally, Sheree Whitfield will return after several seasons away, and longtime friend of the series Marlo Hampton will officially join as a cast member.

“[This season] was stressful to me with a whole argument with Marlo,” Kandi explained to Us. “We were saying things that were very below the belt at each other, we were throwing some really low blows.”

RHOA viewers may remember the two bumped heads during season 4 when Marlo accused the Kandi & the Gang star of being a “sugar mama” to a mystery man.

“I was the main one saying that Marlo should get a peach. I kept telling everybody that and so when she got her peach, I was excited for her. I was not expecting for me and her to bump heads. That was the last thing I was expecting,” the singer told Us. “If you can roll back to when she first came on the show in season four, she and I bumped heads then, so it was similar to that, but a little worse.”

However, before season 14 premieres, Kandi is focusing on her latest Bravo venture, Kandi & The Gang, which chronicles Kandi, her husband Todd Tucker and the dynamic staff of her Atlanta restaurant OLG.

“It was Todd’s idea [the show],” Kandi revealed to Us. “He was the one who came with the idea to do the restaurant, and then as he was doing it and we started hiring people, he was like, ‘We should really do a show about this restaurant because the people that work there are so over the top, they need to be on TV.’”

Kandi & The Gang airs on Bravo Sundays at 9 p.m. ET