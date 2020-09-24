Dreaming of what could have been. Jamie Foxx and Garcelle Beauvais have been close pals for decades — but never took the next step in their relationship.

The Just Mercy actor, 52, and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 53, reflected on their longtime friendship during a recent episode of the “Going to Bed with Garcelle” podcast and revealed why they never took a chance on romance, despite their undeniable chemistry. When Beauvais teased that Foxx never gives any of her potential beaus “any real attention,” he wasn’t afraid to share his true feelings.

“I hate them all. I think me and you should have been together. So every time I see them, I’m like, ‘Damn. I f–ked up,'” Foxx teased. “So every dude, I give them a really shi–y look.”

Beauvais laughed off her former costar’s playful jab, adding, “I feel it and they feel it.”

The duo met while working together on The Jamie Foxx Show, which ran for five seasons from 1996 to 2001. More than 10 years later, they reunited for 2013’s White House Down and were quick to fall into their old routine on set.

“It felt like time had stood still,” the reality star told HuffPost about working with the Ray actor once again. “When we worked together [in the ’90s], we had made a pact that we weren’t going to date because it would be awkward if it didn’t work out and we still had to work together. … But now we’re like brother and sister.”

Though they’ve never really made the transition to romance, Foxx joked during the podcast episode that Beauvais would be stuck with him “forever” — no matter what.

“You know what I always say?” the Bravo personality countered. “Kandi Burruss was on the podcast and she goes, ‘You know, I don’t get it. Why aren’t you and Jamie together?’ And I said, ‘Well, you know, we have a really great relationship now.’ And then I said, ‘He’s also hung like a horse. What would I do with all of that?!'”

Despite their laughs, the Django Unchained actor is glad he and the Siren actress stayed firmly in the friend zone for over 20 years.

“I don’t know, it’s a tough thing when it comes to relationships … especially in our business because it’s an up and down thing,” Foxx explained. “Somehow, being a celebrity, they feel like you’re not human, and we do have things that are afforded to us or rewarded to us because we are [celebrities]. But on the inside, we’re still the same people from Texas or from Haiti. We’re still the same people.”