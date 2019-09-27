



Never mind those Sela Vave rumors! Jamie Foxx is single, according to his longtime friend and former costar Garcelle Beauvais.

Beauvais, 52, revealed Foxx’s solo status as she exclusively raved to Us Weekly about the 51-year-old congratulating her on joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“He’s the sweetest,” she told Us as she and her new RHOBH costars attended the launch of SUTTON — a concept store founded by Sutton Stracke to share her love of art, fashion, design and more — in West Hollywood on Thursday, September 26. “And he’s also single!”

Beauvais also told us she’s still tight with the Just Mercy actor after playing his love interest in The Jamie Foxx Show and then again in White House Down. “We’re like brother and sister!” she told Us. “We really are. Like, I’ve seen him go from party boy bachelor to a really great dad and, you know, we hang out with my kids, his kids, so it’s really beautiful.”

And she’s not immune to his charm, either. “I find him incredibly sexy and we have insane chemistry,” she said.

The relationship status update comes a month after Us Weekly confirmed that Foxx and Katie Holmes had split after six years of dating. “It has been many years of him stepping out with other women,” a source later told Us. “He’s disrespectful and their lives were different. His partying ways don’t fit with hers as she’s focused on raising her daughter and working.”

The Beat Shazam host sparked relationship rumors with Vave after he and the singer held hands outside a West Hollywood nightclub on August 17. The pair were later spotted having lunch with Foxx’s ex Kristin Grannis, with whom he shares 10-year-old daughter Annalise, on August 26.

But in an August 21 Instagram video, Foxx insisted that he’s just mentoring Vave’s singing career, and he explained their hand-holding. “I’m escorting her to my car, to put her in the car — my artist, who hangs out with my kids,” he said. “I’m not no old n—ga out here with no young folks.”

The Oscar winner is also the father of actress Corinne Foxx, his daughter with ex Connie Kline. Beauvais, meanwhile, has twin boys with ex-husband Mike Nilon — Jaid and Jax, 11 — and a son with ex-husband Daniel Saunders — Oliver, 28 — and told Us on Thursday that she’s “dating.”

With reporting by Emily Marcus and Brody Brown



For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!