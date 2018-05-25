When Beat Shazam’s second season kicks off on Tuesday, May 29, there will be a new DJ in town. Host Jamie Foxx called on his daughter Corinne to take up the mantle, so there’s sure to be some father-daughter fun on the Fox game show. Read on to discover five things you don’t know about Corinne Foxx.

She walked the runway at New York Fashion Week.

Corinne strutted her stuff in Kanye West’s Yeezy fashion show in 2016, making her New York Fashion Week debut. Her dad later wished her good luck backstage before she modeled Sherri Hill’s designs at NYFW in September 2017. The 24-year-old model also appeared in ad campaigns for major brands such as Dolce & Gabbana and in the pages of Nylon and W.

She was Miss Golden Globe in 2016.

Miss Golden Globe duties are given to a celebrity’s offspring each year, and in 2016, Corinne took her turn on the main stage. Her dad hilariously “trained” her in a spoof video for Vanity Fair leading up to the big event. The Beat Shazam DJ was a senior at the University of Southern California — where she studied public relations — at the time.

Her first film role is in her father’s directorial debut.

Corinne will appear alongside heavy hitters including Robert Downey Jr. and Eva Longoria in All-Star Weekend — the first film 50-year-old Jamie directed — when it is released later this year. The actress got her other major acting credit in a 2016 episode of MTV’s short-lived but beloved series Sweet/Vicious.

She’s an activist.

When she’s not forwarding her career, Corinne spends time giving back. She worked with the National Alliance on Mental Illness to eradicate stigma surrounding mental health issues, and the United Nations Foundation’s Girl Up! campaign to promote gender equality. She also participated in March for Our Lives after losing her aunt to gun violence nine years earlier.

She empowers others through her website.

Not only does Corinne write about topics ranging from wellness to travel on her lifestyle site Foxxtales, she also gives female artisans a platform to sell their creations. The Beat Shazam DJ counts writing as one of her passions, among crafting poems and penning short stories, screenplays and essays in her free time.

Beat Shazam season 2 premieres on Fox Tuesday, May 29, at 8 p.m. ET.

