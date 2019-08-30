Garcelle Beauvais officially has her diamond — and Jamie Foxx, Lisa Rinna and Andy Cohen couldn’t be happier!

Bravo announced the 52-year-old actress will be featured on season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Thursday, August 29.

“I am excited and proud to be joining the cast of such a wildly popular and beloved show like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. As a working actor who has been in the industry for some time, it’s exhilarating to have the opportunity to delve into a new chapter in the entertainment spectrum. As the first African American Housewife in the Beverly Hills franchise, I am honored and humbled by this awesome opportunity to exemplify the fact that Black Girl Magic lives and thrives in every zip code!” Beauvais said in a statement to The Daily Dish. “Already being intimately familiar with the spotlight of Hollywood, my journey of successes and trials has already been chronicled and shared with my many loyal supporters around the world. The continual encouragement, support and yes, even at times, criticism, have helped make me the dynamic woman I am today.”

She concluded: “I’m excited to share the many ongoing daily surprises, laughs and joys of being a working mother in today’s crazy world. The hustle is R-E-A-L! No games, all heart and a little dash of fashion-filled sass is what you’ll get when you step into my sphere … and I wouldn’t have it any other way!”

Sutton Stracke is also set to join the cast, which includes Rinna, Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp, Denise Richards, Dorit Kemsley and Erika Jayne . Camille Grammer, who appeared as a “friend” during season 8 and 9, was not asked back.

“It [was] up to Kyle,” Grammer claimed on Thursday via Twitter. “I’m really fine. After the reunion I didn’t want to come back. It was an awful experience.”

Lisa Vanderpump, meanwhile, quit ahead of the June reunion taping.

After the news broke, Beauvais took to Instagram to share how “excited” she is to join the reality TV series.

