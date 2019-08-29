



And that’s the tea! Camille Grammer confirmed on Thursday, August 29, that she will not be returning for the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — and she pointed her finger at costar Kyle Richards.

“I wasn’t asked back. It’s fine,” the Private Parts alum, 50, tweeted to her followers. “I did my time on the show. And it’s Kyles show.”

Grammer went on to respond to multiple fans questions, giving insight into what went into her decision not to return. “Agreed,” she replied to one follower who wrote that she should have quit the show in June when Lisa Vanderpump did. “My biggest regret was showing up for the reunion. I talked to LVP about this yesterday.”

When one commenter shared that they couldn’t believe Grammer wasn’t asked back to film the hit Bravo series, she wrote: “It was [was] up to Kyle. I’m really fine. After the reunion I didn’t want to come back. It was an awful experience.”

Meanwhile, an insider also shed light on the situation, telling Us Weekly that she “needs a break” from the drama on the show. “She needs to focus on rebuilding her house that burned down and her marriage. She isn’t going to be the punching bag.”

A second source previously told Us in July following the RHOBH season 9 reunion taping that “Camille was not doing well with the duress of the reunion,” adding, “she was basically melting down because she was under attack and [she] walked off once.”

The insider then shared details of a “particularly bad moment” that won’t be aired: “She said, ‘Do you want me to be sorry because I’m a white woman?’ The other women were like, ‘Camille, do you know what you are saying? That’s not OK.’”

Costar Denise Richards later slammed Grammer for her aforementioned comments. “@TheRealCamilleG needs to thank her lucky stars that bravo didn’t air some of her comments during the season and at the reunion,” Richards tweeted earlier this month. “My youngest daughter’s biological father is African American I found some of her comments quite offensive.”

Vanderpump, for her part, confirmed to Us in June that she would not be returning. “I made the decision to leave. It was a very difficult year for me, personally and professionally,” the restaurateur told Us. “I had wonderful things happen this year, opening up and TomTom and the cocktail garden in Vegas. The Housewives, it’s just, it’s emotionally too difficult to deal with.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!