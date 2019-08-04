



Denise Richards claimed in a tweet on Saturday, August 3, that Camille Grammer made “quite offensive” racist remarks during the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion taping and while filming the most recent season.

Responding to shade from Grammer, 50, who suggested to a fan on Twitter that the actress was “on something,” Richards, 48, tweeted, “@TheRealCamilleG needs to thank her lucky stars that bravo didn’t air some of her comments during the season and at the reunion. My youngest daughter’s biological father is African American I found some of her comments quite offensive.”

As Us Weekly reported exclusively last month, a source revealed that Grammer had one “particularly bad moment” that was edited out. “She said: ‘Do you want me to be sorry because I’m a white woman?’” the source previously told Us. “The other women were like, Camille, do you know what you are saying? That’s not OK.’”

Another insider tells us that while filming the most recent season of the Bravo series, “Camille described a man as ‘m—–o.’ It never aired. It was brought up by [host] Andy [Cohen during the reunion] and the other women who criticized her, and that’s when she said that whole ‘should I be sorry because I’m a white woman’ bulls–t. That too didn’t air.”

“Camille is being so aggressive to the Housewives left on the show as if she’s trying to secure her spot but she won’t,” the insider adds. “You still need to have ties to the other women to remain on the show and now she has none.”

Grammer tweeted in June after the RHOBH reunion taping that she “shouldn’t have gone.”

A source familiar with Camille, previously told Us that the former dancer has had a very difficult year and “has been under a great deal of stress.”

“Her house burned down, her son has been living with her ex-husband, Kelsey [Grammer], her beloved assistant passed away, her mother has been in and out of the hospital with cancer, [and] she had a federal trial in Dallas,” the source added. “She has had a great deal of pressure this year, and part of that manifested itself on the show.”

Brandi Glanville slammed Grammer during a recent episode of her “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered” podcast, claiming she had been told what to say at the reunion by Lisa Vanderpump.

“She came in with bullet points she had to get out. [Lisa] wrote it,” Glanville, 46, claimed.

After part 3 of the reunion aired on Wednesday, July 31, Grammer responded to a fan on Twitter who suggested that Richards received more empathy from her fellow housewives when her rented home was damaged in the Woolsey wildfires last year than Grammer, whose Malibu home was completely destroyed in the blaze.

“True,” she replied. “The ladies at the reunion lack compassion.”

Referring to the restaurateur, who left the series in June, she continued, “LVP is a class act. She called me last night to see how I was doing. Class vs trash.”

With reporting by Brody Brown

