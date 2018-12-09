Camille Grammer trying to look at the bright side of things. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to Instagram on Saturday, December 8, to share photos revealing what’s left after losing her Malibu home in the Woolsey fire.

“It has been an emotional and stressful couple of weeks,” the reality star, 50, wrote alongside pics that showed two soot-covered pictures of her children, some dishware and a Costco photo center bag. “I have been going through the items I retrieved from what is left from my home.”

Grammer added: “The pictures of my children put a smile on my face. Thinking of those who also lost their homes. #woolseyfires.”

She shared three other shots that showed her standing outside the burned-out garage as well as the total devastation inside the house, with the charred remains of her kitchen and living room.

The Bravo TV personality previously opened up about her loss from the destructive wildfires last month, revealing her $3.2 million Malibu estate was one of many that fell victim to the flames.

Days later, she took to Instagram to share a series of photos that showed the inside of the burned home and pictures of happy memories made there.

“This is what’s left of my home,” Grammer began the lengthy caption. “We can replace/rebuild our home but we can’t replace people we have lost. I lost my assist of 20 plus years Scott two days before the fires. I’m still grieving and will continue to do so. He was family to me. So to those out there that are yelling at officials and firemen why their houses weren’t saved let’s put things in perspective here. You are alive. You are safe. Let’s thank the firefighters for saving as many lives during this terrible disaster. We are here to help others and gather to rebuild what has been lost.”

Grammer added: “Here are some pics of what is left of my house and memories from the past. I will keep these memories and hold the past. I will keep these memories and hold them in my heart forever. Thanksgiving dinners, Christmas, Halloween, and charity events I hosted at my house. My family home will remain in my heart as I start to rebuild anew whatever that will be. My heart is with my family and friends. #malibustrong #woolseyfire I <3 Malibu!! My home always!!”

The California native bought the home in 2011 following her split from ex-husband Kelsey Grammer. The former couple share two children, Jude, 17, and Mason, 14. Camille wed David C. Meyer in September 2018.

