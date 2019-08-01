



A new alliance? Camille Grammer had some kind words for a former castmate Lisa Vanderpump following part 3 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion.

Grammer, 50, responded to a fan on Twitter who suggested that Denise Richards received more empathy from the group when her rented home was damaged in the November Woolsey fires than Grammer, who lost her longtime home at the same time.

“True,” the former Club MTV dancer tweeted on Wednesday, July 31. “The ladies at the reunion lack compassion.”

True. The ladies at the reunion lack compassion. LVP is a class act. She called me last night to see how I was doing. Class vs trash https://t.co/mhjSNEkYZm — Camille Meyer (@TheRealCamilleG) August 1, 2019

The reality star then praised the SUR owner, 58, writing, “LVP is a class act. She called me last night to see how I was doing. Class vs trash.”

Grammer followed it up by retweeting a photo of herself and the ex Vanderpump Rules star, which was originally captioned, “You both have been through so much this year! Regardless of the show, I’m happy you have each other at this time.”

“I adore this picture,” she gushed, tagging Vanderpump alongside a heart emoji.

A source told Us Weekly last month that the reunion was distressing for the TV personality after a tough year. “Camille was not doing well with the duress of the reunion,” the insider explained. “She was basically melting down because she was under attack.”

Days prior, Vanderpump, who quit the series in June after a tumultuous season, denied accusations from former RHOBH star Brandi Glanville that she masterminded Grammer’s words on the Bravo special.

“Let’s be 1000 percent clear, Camille came in with a script and all of it was written by Lisa Vanderpump,” Glanville, 46, claimed in a July 26 episode of the “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered” podcast. “She came in with bullet points she had to get out. [Lisa] wrote it. I know Lisa. So Lisa’s last act as a housewife was to make sure that if she’s going down, bitches are going down with her.”

“First, @CamilleGrammar speaks for herself, we have seen that,” Vanderpump shot back on Twitter on Sunday, July 28.

While Vanderpump and Grammer appear to be rooting for each other now, they also had their drama this season. Vanderpump’s husband, Ken Todd, slammed the Grammnet Productions producer on July 21 over earlier comments she made about his wife’s dental hygiene.

“There has been a huge amount of nastiness that has pushed my wife to the brink,” Todd tweeted. “When, at a time in her life like this, she needed her friends! … To now attack her personal hygiene disgusts me. I could put it out here that my wife’s breath is as sweet as she is as, I am the one who kisses her daily I should know. I am angry as it is a vile lie … Like so many other things that have been said about her.”

Grammer apologized for her words in April, tweeting, “I am very disappointed in my distasteful comments about Lisa. It was a joke but it was in very poor taste. I’m so sorry @LisaVanderpump.”

