



As fans of the show saw, Grammer said during part two of the season 9 reunion that Glanville was the reason the restaurateur skipped the taping and quit the Bravo hit.

The Drinking and Tweeting author said on the Friday, July 26, episode of her podcast that she “started laughing” as she watched the show.

“Let’s be 1000 percent clear, Camille came in with a script and all of it was written by Lisa Vanderpump,” the 46-year-old said on the “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered” podcast. “She came in with bullet points she had to get out. [Lisa] wrote it. I know Lisa. So Lisa’s last act as a housewife was to make sure that if she’s going down, bitches are going down with her.”

Glanville then suggested that the drama was Vanderpump’s way to possibly return to the show.

“I think she just wanted to make sure that she left [the door] open with all of the other women so that she could come back and blame me for the entire season of everyone calling her out on her bulls–t,” she said.

“I don’t think LVP’s days on Housewives is over. I don’t. I think that she’ll take a season off, she’ll come back,” Glanville claimed. “Whoever the weakest link is, she’ll get in with them and they’ll make up or she’ll blackmail someone and get back in somehow.”

The Drinking and Dating author also said that Kyle Richards was scheduled to appear on her podcast but canceled her interview because Bravo “doesn’t want any Housewives doing press right now” because of fan backlash over the PuppyGate fiasco.

“They’re waiting to figure out who they’re going to bring back and all these things, and they didn’t want that out there,” she said.

Glanville also claimed that she was used as a scapegoat by Vanderpump and revealed that she won’t be returning to RHOBH next season, explaining that she’d spoken to one of the producers “and he said, ‘It’s not going to happen. We can’t do that to Lisa.’ … He was like, ‘There is no way we can replace Lisa with you.’”

“I was upset, obviously, because we’d talked about me coming back for a couple of seasons,” she added, “but she wanted to make sure that I’m not back.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!