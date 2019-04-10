Walking it back. Camille Grammer expressed regret after making some harsh comments about Lisa Vanderpump during the Tuesday, April 9, episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The 50-year-old reality star explained to Dorit Kemsley, Denise Richards, Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp on the show that she used to be a dental assistant so she is “really funny about teeth.” From there, Grammer began insulting Vanderpump, 58.

“Before Lisa Vanderpump got her teeth redone, I had an issue with the … I had such an issue with the gums,” she told the other women as they cackled. “I was like, ‘Honey, you need new caps. Your gum line is receding.’”

She added: “Now they look great. Well, at least you can stand her breath.” Grammer acknowledged that the move would land her in hot water. “I’m going down,” she noted. “Just bring my casket to my wedding and … I’ll bring the nine-inch nails next to it. We’ll just put me in it. God help me.”

In between barbs, her costars warned of the misstep in their confessionals. “You need to zip it,” Kemsley, 42, said. “You’re going just a bit too far.”

Mellencamp, for her part, explained: “I know that I have my issues with Lisa Vanderpump, but this kind of talk out of Camille — I mean, that is next level. No going back from that.”

After the incident, Grammer took to Twitter to apologize. “I previewed this weeks episode and it reinforces the fact that I shouldn’t have a cocktail,” she teased on Monday, April 8. “’Stupid things I say when tipsy.’”

The longtime Bravo personality reinforced her mea culpa on Tuesday night. “I am very disappointed in my distasteful comments about Lisa,” she tweeted. “It was a joke but it was in very poor taste. I’m so sorry @LisaVanderpump.”

She continued: “It was a bad joke and a needed [change] from pyppygate [sic]. I was trying to bring some levity. Lisa has beautiful teeth and there was nothing wrong with her gums. Again it was a bad joke@and I’m so sorry @LisaVanderpump.”

Vanderpump retweeted Grammer’s apology and extended her gratitude to her fellow original cast member. “I guess if you want to be inducted to the #rhobhmeangirls you have to come up with something,” the Vanderpump Rules star tweeted on Tuesday. “@TheRealCamilleG Thank you for ur apology.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!