Where the Real Housewives go, drama follows! So it’s no wonder Andy Cohen’s baby shower on Saturday, January 26, had its fair share of tense moments. The dad-to-be and his reality star guests opened up about everything that went down on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy.

The radio show’s latest episode, which premieres Friday, February 1, features previously unheard audio from the bash — including some intel on two feuding Housewives.

“I was walking by Erika [Jayne] earlier, and Erika goes, ‘Get the cameras, get the cameras,’ because she’s a trained Housewife,” Cohen, 50, revealed. “But there are no cameras. Dorit [Kemsley] and Camille [Grammer] were going at it at the end of the table. I said, ‘Ladies, shut it down. Save it for the reunion,’ and they did seem to shut it down.”

But Erika wasn’t so sure. “Then you walked away and then it got back on,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 47, admitted.

The singer had some thoughts about her costar Lisa Vanderpump as well. The restaurateur was noticeably absent from the shower, posting Instagram pics on a Las Vegas work trip instead. “It would have been great if everyone would have showed up,” Erika said.

The Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer then chimed in, “She should show up. It’s about Andy. Are you kidding me?”

All of the drama went down at an adorable A Star Is Born-themed bash. The baby shower was attended not only by the Housewives, but also John Mayer, former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks, Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell.

Cohen announced in December that he has a little one on the way via surrogate. The Watch What Happens Live host is expecting a baby boy.

