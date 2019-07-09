PuppyGate, lawsuits and feelings, oh my! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills have a lot to unpack at the season 9 reunion.

Bravo released the trailer for the upcoming three-part special on Tuesday, July 9. In the supertease, Andy Cohen confirms Lisa Vanderpump is not in attendance, but that doesn’t stop the women from discussing her alleged role in leaking a story to the press about Dorit Kemsley’s former dog, Lucy Lucy Apple Juice.

“I want to know how she found the lie detector,” Denise Richards says, referring to the SUR owner trying to prove her innocence with a polygraph machine.

Kyle Richards, who was the closest to Vanderpump before the scandal, then claims that the restaurateur did a “test run” before filming the lie detector scene.

“What the f—k, man,” Erika Jayne adds.

Camille Grammer, meanwhile, may have only been a “friend” this year, but she certainly brought the drama at the reunion.

“That’s nasty! You don’t come to my wedding and then treat me so disrespectful after it!” Camille yells at her costars. “This is hypocrisy at its finest right now!”

After the taping, Camille took to Twitter and revealed she regretted attending.

“I showed up in good faith for #RHOBH reunion but I shouldn’t have gone. Hindsight is 20/20,” she tweeted on June 6. “They have been talking behind my back the whole time.”

RHOBH also stars Lisa Rinna and Teddi Mellencamp.

The three-part Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion begins on Bravo Tuesday, July 16, at 9 p.m. ET. For now, scroll through for the must-see moments from the teaser: