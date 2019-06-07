A pernicious reunion? Camille Grammer was at the center of the drama during the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 9 reunion, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

“Camille was in the hot seat,” an insider tells Us. “The women were taking her to task.”

Host Andy Cohen teased the tension between Camille and her costars — Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne and Denise Richards — via Instagram Live during the Wednesday, June 5, taping.

“There’s major things happening. There’s trouble afoot in Beverly Hills. You know who is here? Camille,” Cohen told pal Anderson Cooper, adding that the 50-year-old Bravo star was “back to season 1 shrugging Camille.”

While the former MTV dancer left the series after two seasons in 2012, Camille returned in a friend role during season 8. It wasn’t until season 9, however, that she came under fire for talking about her castmates — specifically Teddi and Dorit — behind their backs.

The women planned to confront Camille during their cast trip to France, which is currently airing, but she was forced to back out of the vacation due to the California wildfires.

Camille previously claimed she was going to ditch the reunion because it would be a “Camille gang up” after Lisa Vanderpump stopped filming because of PuppyGate.

“That new target now that [Lisa Vanderpump] stopped filming is me. I’ll pass,” she wrote in since-deleted tweets on May 8. “They should pay me. The other ladies get big bonuses. I don’t.”

One person who did skip the reunion on Wednesday? Vanderpump. The SUR owner, 58, revealed the day before the taping that she was not attending — or returning for season 9.

“The objective of the reunion is to reunite, right? And I have no inclination to reunite with the women who’ve been harassing me for 10 months now,” Vanderpump told DailyMailTV. “I think they’ve made it pretty impossible for me to go back, frankly.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

