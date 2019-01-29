Making the most of it. Two months after Camille Grammer lost her Malibu mansion in the Woosley fire, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed that she is living in a trailer home.

“Insane winds today in Malibu. Since my home was lost in the Woolsey fire I have been living in a beautiful trailer-home overlooking the coastline,” the 50-year-old recently captioned a video from her new home via Instagram. “It’s cozy but today’s winds are unsettling. I’m blessed to have a roof over my head but I wish the winds would stop. The ash and debris left from the fires is flying everywhere #woolseyfires #malibustrong.”

In the clip, Camille, who married attorney David C. Meyer in October 2018, gave fans a glimpse inside the trailer and revealed the strong winds blew her deck furniture into the neighbor’s yard.

The Bravo personality’s $3.2 million Malibu estate, which she bought in 2011 following her split from ex-husband Kelsey Grammer, burned down in November. Camille, who shares daughter Mason, 17, and son Jude, 14, with Kelsey, shared a series of photos of what was left of her house after the destructive wildfires on Instagram.

“We can replace/rebuild our home but we can’t replace people we have lost. … Here are some pics of what is left of my house and memories from the past. I will keep these memories and hold the past. I will keep these memories and hold them in my heart forever,” she wrote in November. “Thanksgiving dinners, Christmas, Halloween, and charity events I hosted at my house. My family home will remain in my heart as I start to rebuild anew whatever that will be. My heart is with my family and friends. #malibustrong #woolseyfire I <3 Malibu!! My home always!!”

The fallout from the Malibu fires was also teased in the recently released season 9 trailer for RHOBH.

“It’s gone! I can’t believe it’s gone!” an emotional Camille says in the clip. “I’m homeless.”

Us Weekly previously confirmed that Camille, who appears in a friend role on season 9 of the series, did not attend the cast trip to France due to the fires.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns to Bravo Tuesday, February 12, at 9 p.m. ET.

