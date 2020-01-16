Leave it to Ellen DeGeneres to really go there! Jamie Foxx made light of the interest in his love life following his split from longtime girlfriend Katie Holmes.

The Oscar winner, 52, was put to the test in a game of “Burning Questions” that aired during the Thursday, January 16, episode of The Ellen Show. “What’s your perfect date?” the 61-year-old host asked.

“Oh, man. Reading scriptures,” Foxx replied before laughing and breaking into song. “Trying to get closer to the Lord. Hallelujah, Lord Jesus. Trying to be saved tonight. Will you save me, Lord Jesus?”

DeGeneres then pressed even further. “Are you a member of the mile-high club?” she pondered.

Foxx continued with his antics. “That means you get high when you’re in the plane? Yes, I smoke. I smoke it up,” he quipped. When the comedian noted, “That’s not what that means and you know it,” he ceded, “Yes, I am.”

Us Weekly confirmed in August 2019 that the Just Mercy star and Holmes, 41, split after six years of dating. According to a source, the Dawson’s Creek alum was the one who called it quits.

“It has been many years of him stepping out with other women,” an insider revealed at the time. “He’s disrespectful and their lives were different. His partying ways don’t fit with hers as she’s focused on raising her daughter [13-year-old Suri with ex-husband Tom Cruise] and working.”

Foxx has been linked to several women since the split. He denied in August 2019 that he was dating singer Sela Vave. He claimed to simply be mentoring the musician. “I’m not no old n–ga out here with no young folks,” he said in an Instagram Live video. “You understand what I’m saying?”

The Beat Shazam host sparked romance rumors with model Dana Caprio and Kate Beckinsale in November 2019. The actress, 46, shut down the speculation, though. “I would like to point out that standing next to someone does not mean I am dating them,” she wrote via Instagram. “Currently in line at the dry cleaners and if that’s true I’ve got a hell of a problem.”

Foxx celebrated his birthday in December 2019 with Vave and a mystery woman.

The Ellen Show airs weekdays. Check your local listings.