Owning up. Kyle Richards has reached out to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar Garcelle Beauvais following their recent tension on the Bravo series.

“My husband and I both, of course, apologized to Garcelle,” the 53-year-old Halloween Kills actress told fans during an Amazon livestream on Tuesday, July 12, referring to her spouse, Mauricio Umansky. “I didn’t put that in my Instagram Stories when I was explaining it because, honestly, when I apologized, it was genuine.”

Earlier this month, Kyle came under fire for laughing when a drunken Erika Jayne swore at Garcelle’s 14-year-old son Jax, who tried to speak to his mom at her 55th birthday party. “I mean, it’s not funny, but it is funny,” Kyle said in the scene before her husband, 52, declared that Erika’s reaction was “great.”

The clip made the rounds on social media before the July 6 episode aired — and Garcelle told her Twitter followers that she “never saw” the drama go down before it went viral.

Kyle defended her response multiple times, claiming to the U.K.’s Metro on July 5, “I was laughing at a friend’s drunken behavior as one does sometimes. Nothing to do with disrespecting anyone’s child, especially. … I would hope that after 12 years on this show [that] people know me better.”

The RHOBH OG clarified on Tuesday that she reached out to Garcelle privately on purpose, despite having discussed the backlash on social media. “I felt like it was personal between us and I didn’t want to do that and go tell everybody, because it was for Garcelle, not for everyone else,” she explained during the livestream. “But I’m saying it now because people think I didn’t apologize to her, but my husband and I did immediately.”

The strong reaction to her behavior forced the Halloween star to “disconnect” from the Bravo series. “I felt terrible watching that scene,” she added. “That’s why I don’t wanna watch the show right now, personally, because I never, ever, ever should’ve commented on something that I didn’t see.”

Along with being called out for her treatment of Garcelle’s son, Kyle was slammed for appearing to discredit costar Sutton Stracke‘s experience with pregnancy loss. The former model noted in an Instagram Story on July 5 that she “immediately” spoke to Sutton, 50, about her controversial comments.

“When I woke up that morning I thought about what happened the night before and I realized that maybe Sutton was sharing her story with Diana [Jenkins] to connect with her in some way,” Kyle recalled. “I immediately called Sutton and apologized to her. I consider Sutton a close friend and care about her a lot. Sutton accepted my apology and we moved on.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

