Speaking their minds. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars had different reactions to Erika Jayne telling Garcelle Beauvais’ 14-year-old son Jax to “get the f—k” out during his mother’s birthday party.

“I mean it’s not funny, but it is funny,” RHOBH OG Kyle Richards said of the incident in a clip teasing the Wednesday, July 6, episode of the show. “I like seeing this more relaxed side of her.”

After fans criticized Kyle, 53, for laughing about Erika, 50, cursing at the teenager, the Little House on the Prairie alum defended herself on Instagram.

“I had not seen what Erika said to Jax in person but was told about it the following day along with some funny moments as well. When I said, ‘It’s not funny, but it’s funny,’ I meant Erika being drunk was funny, but what she said to Jax was not,” Kyle wrote via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, July 5.

She continued, “I hope you know me well enough by now to know I certainly do not condone speaking to children like that. We are all parents and certainly wouldn’t want anyone speaking to any of our children like that.”

The California native added some more context, writing that the group wasn’t used to seeing Erika drunk. “This was new behavior that we were seeing. I think while focusing on that, the more important issue was being minimalized [sic],” she said.

Erika has been candid about her drunken behavior on season 12 of RHOBH, which premiered on May 11. “Well, look, I’ve been very open and honest. I mixed alcohol and antidepressants, which I didn’t know that it would make you this drunk and it did,” the “Pretty Mess” singer exclusively told Us Weekly in May. “I do not have a problem and lesson learned and we go on. I mean, are you gonna see a moment that, you know, you will probably be like, ‘Is that Erika?’ And the answer is yeah. I mean, that was me.”

The Georgia native continued, “At that time, it was really difficult because there were moments that I didn’t wanna get out of bed — more than moments, there were days and you have to do that. And let’s be honest, you know, you’re sitting at these parties and some of these women are kind of boring. So, you have a drink [and then] you have another drink. And then you’re like, ‘Where am I?’ So, you know, it’s not that I was drinking a lot. It’s just that I was drinking while being medicated.”

