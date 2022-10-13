Family-friendly? Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards debuted her PhotoBook Magazine photo shoot — and it’s steamy.

Richards, 53, posted the pictures via Instagram on Thursday, October 13, with a caption that read: “Don’t @ me. It’s art 🎭.” She continued, “@mikeruizone had to do some convincing to get me to do this. Then I got approval from the fam chat 🤷🏻‍♀️.”

In one of the sexy photos, the mom of four posed nude while wrapping her leg around boxer Thomas Canestraro’s waist. Her heavy metal jewelry covered her neck and part of her chest, which added serious glam to the picture. Her hands were covered in more bling that stretched out into a point at the end of her fingertips.

The reality star received a mix of supportive comments and backlash on her post. Richards’ eldest daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie, showed her public support by writing, “The fact that you asked the whole fams approval first and we said yes.. so Haters pipe down,” while another fan questioned, “Why is posing with some naked guy that is not your husband necessary?”

Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams sent her love by writing, “‘Let ‘em talk art is provocative and provokes convo !! If hubby loves it we do too,” and Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Tori Spelling added, “This is insanely hot!!!! Best ever mama.”

In the carousel of snaps she posted, the Bravo star included a screenshot of comments between a fan and PhotoBook’s photographer, Mike Ruizone which clarified that Richards’ husband, Mauricio Umansky, gave the photo his blessing. “He was totally fine with it when we Facetime him from the shoot,” the comment read.

The couple met in 1994 and tied the knot in 1996. They went on to welcome three daughters together. Alexia, 26, Sophia, 22 and Portia, 14. Richards shares Aldjufrie with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie.

While her most-talked-about may be in the nude, Richards modeled gorgeous outfits for the rest of the shoot.

The brunette beauty looked seriously stylish in a cutout knit dress that showed a glimpse of her chest while keeping the rest of her body covered. She paired the frock with black hoops to complete the ensemble. For a second look, she wore a figure-hugging latex maxi dress that gave her the perfect amount of shine to catch your eye. In another, she sported a leather jacket and hat, and in the last, she wore a metallic corset with the same daring necklace as seen in her nude photos.

