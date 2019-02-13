Sharing her struggle. Kyle Richards spoke out about battling anxiety and how the mental health issue affected her while filming The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The 50-year-old reality star hit back at costar Lisa Vanderpump during the Tuesday, February 12, season 9 premiere of the Bravo reality series. A fan then called out Richards for comparing her own problems with the death of the 58-year-old Vanderpump Rules star’s brother. “The fact that @KyleRichards first response when LVP started crying was ‘I have s—t going on in my life too!’ just shows her true colors,” the viewer tweeted on Tuesday.

Richards explained her response and apologized via Twitter on Wednesday, February 13. “I shouldn’t have said that,” she noted. “I was referring to the fact that I was dealing with crippling anxiety & had to start taking medication for it. NOTHING compared to what Lisa went through.”

I shouldn’t have said that. I was referring to the fact that I was dealing with crippling anxiety & had to start taking medication for it. NOTHING compared to what Lisa went through. https://t.co/rVN7gywIEW — Kyle Richards (@KyleRichards) February 13, 2019

The Halloween actress went into more detail in a blog post published on Tuesday. “Of course, I think I’m dying again. I laugh about it, but the truth is my anxiety was through the roof during this time,” she recalled. “My daughter Sophia was leaving home for the first time for college in a couple of weeks. If you know me by now, that is very difficult for me. I don’t do well with my children leaving the nest. On top of that, my one eye wasn’t opening all the way, and I had yet to figure out what it was.”

Now, Richards gets physical when seeking a reprieve from her anxiety. “Exercise is the most … Actually, if I’m stressed or depressed, [drinking] would be the worst thing I could do because alcohol makes me feel depressed,” she told Us Weekly and other reporters at the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premiere on Tuesday. “For me, if I want to feel good and, you know, if I’m stressed, it’s exercise, exercise, exercise.”

She added: “So I did my boxing class today, got out all my anxiety. Yesterday was SoulCycle. Tomorrow I’ll be in SoulCycle again.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Emily Marcus

