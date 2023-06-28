Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Question: What exactly is beauty sleep? We tend to say it to reference our desire to slumber for a long enough period of time that we wake up looking refreshed and ready to take on the day. Let’s face it — when you don’t get ample sleep, it certainly shows on your skin.

But even when you manage to score the recommended seven to eight hours daily, your skin may still need an extra boost. That’s when the right skincare regimen can make a huge difference, and this serum from IT Cosmetics may elevate your nightly beauty rest to new heights!

Get the IT Cosmetics Confidence in Your Beauty Sleep Serum for $62 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 28, 2023, but are subject to change.

This incredibly powerful treatment is designed to be used before bed and works its magic on your skin as you catch Zs — and after just one night, reports claim it has the ability to make a huge difference in your complexion’s luminosity and radiance! It’s packed with antioxidants, including ferulic acid, polydatin and a potent 12% vitamin C which helps eliminate dullness and builds protection by strengthening the skin barrier. This protection continues working long after you wake up — essentially, it’s functional for 24 hours until you reapply the serum before bed the next evening. Yes, this treatment conveniently provides around-the-clock nourishment that you can see working almost instantly!

If you’re interested in a quick fix, this serum is an easy investment — but over time, the plethora of benefits only get better. If you use it consistently every night for four weeks, the brand claims the formula can help plump and tighten your skin to reduce fine lines and wrinkles — plus even out your skin tone and texture. Thanks to how hydrating this serum is, you can use it in place of a night cream and allow the formula to work its magic without interference from other products. With all of the many ways this serum can enhance your complexion, you truly may be able to ditch multiple staples already in your routine (and even some save money in the process). This beauty sleep elixir does it all!

