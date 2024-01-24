Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to crushing January resolutions, we want you to get the most out of that gym membership or running app you downloaded. Are you wearing the right shoes during your workout? If you’re thinking, “Girl, it’s what I have, leave me alone,” fair enough… but it matters. Your shoes could be causing discomfort, joint issues or plantar fasciitis, and if you don’t know what plantar fasciitis is, then you want to keep it that way by wearing sneakers designed for the specific activity you’re engaged in. Yes, there are sneakers tailored for specific activities.

For the longest time, I wore my favorite pair of sneakers designed for the gym while training for my first New York City marathon. I have to admit, it quickly became apparent that I needed to invest in a new pair of running shoes. Landing at the wrong angle was wreaking havoc on my knees, as I was wearing shoes designed with little-to-no cushion for high-impact training. Recognizing that my body was worth investing in, I made the change — and you’ll be happy you did too.

Get Hoka’s Bondi 8 Running Shoes at Zappos for just $165! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

My favorite running shoe is the Bondi 8 made by Hoka thanks to its breathable mesh material on top and pull tab at the back of the shoe to guide it on (but especially off, if you’re fatigued post-run). It has excellent shock absorption from heel to toe and offers great arch support. The tread doesn’t have any openings to allow rocks and other debris from trail running to lodge inside your shoe, which can be extremely uncomfortable. Every quality running shoe features a cushion that propels you forward — even the fastest marathoners appreciate that extra boost — providing ample support and effective shock absorption while you pound the pavement. It also needs to be lightweight so you can fly across the finish line with ease!

Get Altra’s Solstice XT 2 Gym Shoes at Zappos for just $130! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

The optimal way to train for a marathon involves focusing on your core at the gym, incorporating activities from weightlifting to burpees. This is when I discovered that my running shoes weren’t suitable for the gym. For instance, when squatting in running shoes, it caused my knees to tip forward over the foot, resulting in unnecessary stress on my knees as they extend past the toe box. A proper gym shoe should have minimal padding while providing stability. In my experience, the Altra Solstice XT 2 Gym shoe fits the bill, offering a grip perfect for activities like a snatch and ensuring foot stability with its low, even tread. “The extra reinforcement in the toe is actually great, especially for gym workouts,” raved a five-star reviewer, “I absolutely love these!” Plus, they’re stylish and cute for running errands and walking about town.

The moral of the story? Well, get out there and run the race. With the proper shoes, there is nothing holding you back from accomplishing your marathon dreams. Just take it one step at a time!

