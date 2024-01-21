Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Sneakers are a closet staple for many because of their versatility and functionality — seriously! Whether you prefer sporty options or don’t mind the popularized chunky styles of current years, sneakers are an evergreen fashion category that provides plenty of comfort. We found a pair of Nordstrom best-selling sneakers that are ultra comfortable and are currently 25% off — add them to your cart now!

Related: This Fleece Pullover Comes Complete With Thumbholes and We’re Already Obsessed Let’s be honest: Your winter fashion rolodex should include a comfortable pullover fleece — it just should! The perfect pullover isn’t restrictive and is flexible enough to help you complete all your daily tasks. Also, some pullovers are great for the gym and everything else in your life — leave it to Us to find […]

These On Cloud 5 Running Sneakers are sure to become your new favorite tennis shoe! They have a recycled polyester upper and have the brand’s CloudTec sole for a smooth step with each stride. Also, this pair of sneakers has the brand’s Speedboard construction and zero-gravity foam for a cushiony feel. Further, these sneakers have a speed-lacing system to provide a locked-in, secure fit when wearing them.

Get the On Cloud 5 Running Sneaker for $105 (was $140) at Nordstrom! Please note, prices are accurate as of January 21, 2024, but may be subject to change.

To style these sneakers — if that’s your desire, is easy! Throw them on with a pair of jeans or sweatpants and a hoodie for a relaxed appearance. You could also rock them with leggings and an athletic tank for an efficient outfit that can handle anything. And if all else fails, you can wear these sneakers with a flowy skirt and a flouncy blouse for an office look that prioritizes comfort. The sneakers come in a chic purple color and have a 6 to 11 size range.

About these comfy sneakers, one reviewer said, “These shoes are very comfortable and can be worn for 10+ hours at my clinical site without any discomfort whatsoever.” Another reviewer added, “These are the most comfy pairs of tennis shoes I own!”

One happy Nordstrom reviewer fawned, “These are the most comfortable sneakers I’ve ever had!! I’m going through side effects from my treatment for cancer, which has my feet and everything else so swollen and sore, and I can easily put these on, and they’re just so incredibly comfortable with plenty of room in the toes, and it’s hard right now to lean over to tie my shoes, and with these laces, I don’t have to worry about that either. I’m going to be investing in additional colors, and these are definitely the only sneakers I’ll ever wear now!”

So, if you need a versatile and comfy pair of sneakers to run, work out or saunter in, this pair from On may be your next holy grail!

See it: Get the On Cloud 5 Running Sneaker for $105 (was $140) at Nordstrom! Please note, prices are accurate as of January 21, 2024, but may be subject to change.

Want to see some other options available on Nordstrom? Shop more On sneakers we found below:

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from On here, and don’t forget to scope out the Nordstrom sale section for more great finds!