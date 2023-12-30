Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Let’s be honest: Your winter fashion rolodex should include a comfortable pullover fleece — it just should! The perfect pullover isn’t restrictive and is flexible enough to help you complete all your daily tasks. Also, some pullovers are great for the gym and everything else in your life — leave it to Us to find it! We found an option from The Gym People that’s on sale at Amazon right now!

The Gym People Women’s Half Zip Pullover Fleece could become your new favorite everyday pullover fleece because of its practicality and warmth! It uses a 50% cotton, 50% polyester blend to provide a breezy yet sturdy option. It comes with a kangaroo pocket across the front and has a v-stand neckline for a fashionable addition, with thumb holes in the sleeve cuffs to prevent them from moving randomly. This pullover comes in 11 colors and fits all body types.

Get the THE GYM PEOPLE Womens’ Half Zip Pullover Fleece for $39 (was $47) at Amazon!

To style this pullover fleece, throw on your favorite pair of sneakers and leggings for an easy and functional look that can go from the gym to errands and then the couch. Or, you could wear it with jeans or trousers and boots for a sporty twist!

About this cozy pullover, one Amazon reviewer said, “If you love the look of the “Scuba” but don’t want to shell out the cash, this will be your best purchase. I bought two of them and every day, I get asked if it is the other brand. I proudly tell everyone, no, it’s better because I got it for less than $40! You won’t be disappointed. If you like a more oversized fit, size up!”

One happy Amazon reviewer noted, “I absolutely love this cropped sweatshirt! I am 5’7” and 135 pounds, so I ordered a medium. It’s the perfect length, not too cropped. The sleeves are also the perfect length. It’s warm and cozy! Perfect for fall & winter. I love that you can wear the color down or have it stand straight up. It’s a little more “structured” and not as stretchy as a regular sweatshirt would be, but I love that feature. It makes the sweater more flattering. I will probably order in more colors!”

Another satisfied reviewer gushed, “This is an amazing sweatshirt. It’s so amazing. I am mad I bought it because now I want ten more. If you are considering it, buy it. Nothing is flimsy about this. The hardware for the zipper is durable, and the material is comfortable. The design is very flattering.

For a “cropped” (not significantly short, just slightly shorter than average would graze the tops of standard pants and perfection with high-waisted) sweatshirt, it will still work nicely and cover up your stomach. The inside is so soft. It snowed while I was wearing it pretty heavily, and no snow got to me. I’m in love and will be buying more.”

If you’re looking for a warm and comfy pullover, this option from The Gym People may be perfect for you!

See it: Get the THE GYM PEOPLE Womens’ Half Zip Pullover Fleece for $39 (was $47) at Amazon!

Not what you’re looking for? See more from The Gym People here, and don’t forget to shop Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!