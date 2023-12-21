Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Happy winter solstice! It’s officially that time of year when days get longer, nights get shorter — and if you’re in the Northern Hemisphere like many of Us, the weather typically gets colder. Stocking your wardrobe with winter-approved outerwear is essential if you plan to brave Old Man Winter’s frigid temps on your daily commute.

Pricey parka jackets are filled with unique materials to keep you warm while you’re in the midst of cold-weather activities like skiing or shoveling snow. Meanwhile, heated puffer vests are a cute and trendy accessory to showcase your style while protecting against the frost. But that said, no winter outerwear collection is complete without a lightweight fleece jacket. If you’re in the market for a new jacket to add to your arsenal, head straight to Amazon. The e-tailer’s Amazon Essentials brand is offering 25% off one of its top-rated zip-up jackets — right now!

Get the Amazon Essentials Full-Zip Polar Fleece Jacket for $18 (just $24) at Amazon!

With more than 50,700 ratings, the Amazon Essentials Polar Fleece Jacket is a leading choice in cold-weather-friendly fashion. Made with a double-sided knit fabric, this fleece jacket provides warmth and cozy insulation. It’s designed with a full front zipper closure, spacious zip pockets, sleeves with elastic cuffs and a stand collar to prevent icy air from getting inside.

Shoppers can choose if they want this snag this top-rated jacket in polyester or recycled polyester, but the versatility doesn’t end there. This jacket is available in 25 different colors — ranging from solid navy blue, to black and white geo print — plius green camo in women’s sizes XS to 6X.

If you’re wondering what customers think, get excited — more than 36,000 shoppers gave this popular piece perfect 5-star ratings. Amazon reviewers couldn’t help but be impressed with the quality, inclusive sizing and features. “I like it so much that I bought two more for Christmas presents,” one shopper revealed. “I am very pleased with this light jacket and would order it again,” another proud owner explained. “It is well designed, fits as expected, and provides the level of warmth I was expecting,” they added.

Make sure you stay warm all winter long courtesy of the Amazon Essentials polar fleece jacket. Shop now while you can still score it on sale for 25% off — and as a bonus, it delivers before Christmas if you’re a Prime member!

Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 21, 2023, but are subject to change.

