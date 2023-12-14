Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Fact: Winter is one of the most fun seasons of the year. Frigid weather often forces Us to bundle up in protective fabrics. Blistering winds, single-digit temps and inches of snow may impact the way that we dress, but it doesn’t stop us from celebrating the holidays with our loved ones.

Snowboarding, ice skating and sledding are typical adventures many of Us embark on during the winter months. When you’re headed to the great outdoors, you want to be shielded from the elements while still serving a look. Puffer vests are a happy medium. You’ll receive protection from brutal temps and provide a peek into your outfit while you’re at it. Whether you’re rocking a thin turtleneck or bundling up with chunky knits, the styling options are endless.

If you’re looking for a new wintertime staple, scroll ahead to learn more about this heated puffer vest that’s on sale right now at Amazon!

Get the ORORO Lightweight Heated Vest with Battery Pack for just $110 (originally $170) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 14, 2023, but are subject to change.

The ORORO lightweight heated vest is a cold weather-approved slay. Lightly insulated, this vest features four carbon fiber heating elements which generate heat across the collar, mid-back and two pockets for core-body warmth. Quite frankly, these are key spaces where you need heat. The functional outerwear accessory also features three heating settings, which can be adjusted by pressing a button.

If you’re in a hurry and want to warm up, no worries. The vest features a fast heating system and a battery which lasts up to 10 working hours on a single charge. Plus, it comes equipped with a USB port for charging smartphones.

There’s no telling when a rain or snowstorm will take place, but you’ll be protected whenever you wear this vest. It’s both water and wind-resistant. You can feel free to lie down and make a snow angel or two while you’re wearing this vest. It’s easily maintained, too. The heating elements and vest construction are designed to endure over 50 machine wash cycles.

Verified Amazon shoppers can’t help but rave about how “amazing” this vest is. “I’m always freezing and decided to take a chance on this,” one shopper began. According to the reviewer, the vest is “really cute and comfy, and the heat is AMAZING!!!” Another buyer revealed that they layered the vest underneath a warm coat while vacationing in a cold climate. “The fit is good,” the shopper wrote. “The build quality is good, it does have a slight stretch to fit closely to the body and works well if you wish to layer over it.”

Whether you’re looking for a way to upgrade your cold-weather wardrobe or are headed on an icy vacation, you’ll want to rock this heated vest to keep you warm. Head straight to Amazon to shop the ORORO vest while it’s still on sale!

