If fall is sweater weather, then winter is fleece season. Only the coziest clothing from now until spring! The only way to survive the cold is to bundle up in our wardrobe’s warmest styles. And I just found a new pullover to add to my wintry mix! This half-zip from Nordstrom feels timeless and trendy at the same time — in some ways, it reminds me of the iconic Gap hoodies from the early 2000s. Y2K style is in right now, so embrace this throwback aesthetic!

Right now, you can score this fuzzy fleece on sale for only $35! Such a great gift for the holidays. And since Nordstrom is a luxury department store, no one will know that this cool design was secretly a deal!

Get the BP. Fleece Half-Zip Pullover for just $35 (originally $50) at Nordstrom!

The BP. Fleece Half-Zip Pullover is the ultimate closet staple. Lightweight enough for layering yet warm enough for insulating, this fleece solves all our seasonal problems. Plus, there are pockets! Always an added bonus. Thanks to the roomy sleeves and relaxed fit, this half-zip will become your new everyday essential.

And I’m seriously smitten with all five gorgeous color options! The vibrant red was made for the holidays — it’s giving Off-Duty Santa. Sleigh! I also adore the sage green, ice blue, pretty pink and basic black. This pullover is the perfect present for any fashionista on your list!

Get the BP. Fleece Half-Zip Pullover for just $35 (originally $50) at Nordstrom!

In terms of styling, I recommend pairing this pullover with high-waisted pants — your favorite jeans, cargo pants or corduroys. Add sneakers, Uggs or chunky boots to tie the look together. You can also rock this fleece with sweatpants for a dressed-down ensemble.

This soft sherpa-like material will turn even the gloomiest days into a winter wonderland! Snag this half-zip pullover from Nordstrom while it’s still on sale for such a low price. Happy holidays!

See it! Get the BP. Fleece Half-Zip Pullover for just $35 (originally $50) at Nordstrom!

Not what you’re looking for? Explore more from BP. here and shop more sweatshirts and hoodies here!

