Cashmere Up to 69% Off? These Quince Knits Make the Coziest Holiday Gifts

By
Quince cashmere deals
Quince

All we want for Christmas is cashmere! Now that the weather outside is getting frightful, we only want the warmest knits in our wardrobe. So, naturally, cashmere is at the top of our wish list for the holidays! Problem is, this luxuriously soft fabric tends to cost a pretty penny. But we’ve found the ultimate destination for cashmere deals!

Black Friday may be over, but the sales are just getting started over at Quince! Save up to 69% on a wide selection of styles, from sweaters to scarves. We rounded up our favorite gift ideas below so you can spread all the holiday cheer with chic cashmere!

Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater

cashmere crewneck
Quince

A cashmere crewneck is a closet staple! This soft sweater comes in 19 different colors.

Was $128You Save 61%
On Sale: $50
See It!

Mongolian Cashmere Wrap

cashmere scarf
Quince

This large cashmere wrap will keep you oh-so-cozy all winter long!

Was $145You Save 31%
On Sale: $100
See It!

Mongolian Cashmere V-Neck Sweater

cashmere V-neck
Quince

Not only is red a classic color of the holidays, it’s also the trending shade of the season! Stay in style in this V-neck sweater, available in 12 other tones.

Was $125You Save 60%
On Sale: $50
See It!

Mongolian Cashmere Oversized Boyfriend Cardigan Sweater

cashmere cardigan
Quince

Cardigans are having a major moment right now, so cozy up in this cashmere sweater!

Was $239You Save 41%
On Sale: $140
See It!

Mongolian Cashmere Fisherman Crewneck Sweater

cashmere fisherman sweater
Quince

This chunky fisherman crewneck has the dreamiest design! We love the ribbed knit look.

Was $325You Save 69%
On Sale: $100
See It!

Mongolian Cashmere Sweatpants

cashmere sweatpants
Quince

Stay comfy in these cashmere joggers! The pockets are an added bonus.

Was $188You Save 47%
On Sale: $100
See It!

Mongolian Cashmere Ribbed Beanie

cashmere beanie
Quince

It’s beanie season! Keep your head warm in this cashmere hat.

Was $98You Save 69%
On Sale: $30
See It!

