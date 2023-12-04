Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

All we want for Christmas is cashmere! Now that the weather outside is getting frightful, we only want the warmest knits in our wardrobe. So, naturally, cashmere is at the top of our wish list for the holidays! Problem is, this luxuriously soft fabric tends to cost a pretty penny. But we’ve found the ultimate destination for cashmere deals!

Black Friday may be over, but the sales are just getting started over at Quince! Save up to 69% on a wide selection of styles, from sweaters to scarves. We rounded up our favorite gift ideas below so you can spread all the holiday cheer with chic cashmere!

Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater

A cashmere crewneck is a closet staple! This soft sweater comes in 19 different colors.

Was $128 You Save 61% On Sale: $50 See It!

Mongolian Cashmere Wrap

This large cashmere wrap will keep you oh-so-cozy all winter long!

Was $145 You Save 31% On Sale: $100 See It!

Mongolian Cashmere V-Neck Sweater

Not only is red a classic color of the holidays, it’s also the trending shade of the season! Stay in style in this V-neck sweater, available in 12 other tones.

Was $125 You Save 60% On Sale: $50 See It!

Mongolian Cashmere Oversized Boyfriend Cardigan Sweater

Cardigans are having a major moment right now, so cozy up in this cashmere sweater!

Was $239 You Save 41% On Sale: $140 See It!

Mongolian Cashmere Fisherman Crewneck Sweater

This chunky fisherman crewneck has the dreamiest design! We love the ribbed knit look.

Was $325 You Save 69% On Sale: $100 See It!

Mongolian Cashmere Sweatpants

Stay comfy in these cashmere joggers! The pockets are an added bonus.

Was $188 You Save 47% On Sale: $100 See It!

Mongolian Cashmere Ribbed Beanie

It’s beanie season! Keep your head warm in this cashmere hat.

Was $98 You Save 69% On Sale: $30 See It!

