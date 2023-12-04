Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
All we want for Christmas is cashmere! Now that the weather outside is getting frightful, we only want the warmest knits in our wardrobe. So, naturally, cashmere is at the top of our wish list for the holidays! Problem is, this luxuriously soft fabric tends to cost a pretty penny. But we’ve found the ultimate destination for cashmere deals!
Black Friday may be over, but the sales are just getting started over at Quince! Save up to 69% on a wide selection of styles, from sweaters to scarves. We rounded up our favorite gift ideas below so you can spread all the holiday cheer with chic cashmere!
Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
A cashmere crewneck is a closet staple! This soft sweater comes in 19 different colors.
Mongolian Cashmere Wrap
This large cashmere wrap will keep you oh-so-cozy all winter long!
Mongolian Cashmere V-Neck Sweater
Not only is red a classic color of the holidays, it’s also the trending shade of the season! Stay in style in this V-neck sweater, available in 12 other tones.
Mongolian Cashmere Oversized Boyfriend Cardigan Sweater
Cardigans are having a major moment right now, so cozy up in this cashmere sweater!
Mongolian Cashmere Fisherman Crewneck Sweater
This chunky fisherman crewneck has the dreamiest design! We love the ribbed knit look.
Mongolian Cashmere Sweatpants
Stay comfy in these cashmere joggers! The pockets are an added bonus.
Mongolian Cashmere Ribbed Beanie
It’s beanie season! Keep your head warm in this cashmere hat.
