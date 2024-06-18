Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Chances are you’ve probably heard of Chappell Roan — and if you haven’t . . . it’s time to listen to her music stat. The 26-year-old singer is quickly rising the ranks to become one of the top pop stars of the decade. Her captivating synth-pop songs immediately make you want to dance, and they’re constantly going viral. That said, aside from her catchy tunes (and her electric stage presence), people also can’t stop talking about her curly red mane.

Roan’s signature red hair is one of her defining characteristics. I’m constantly amazed at how her curls stay put through high-intensity performances, almost like magic. Much to my delight, the singer solidified her status as the people’s pop princess by sharing an in-depth tutorial on TikTok in 2023 that details how she keeps her curls bouncy and defined. The secret sauce for those extra humid days? Not Your Mother’s Curl Talk Maximum Hold Hair Gel.

“I get asked every single day about my hair routine, and I will show you how I do it,” Roan says in the clip. “First I take water and spray it all over my head. I don’t get it dripping wet, but it’s pretty damp.” From there, she applies a bit of leave-in conditioner to nourish her coils. (Curly hair is more prone to drying out than any other hair type, so it’s important to keep it well moisturized.) Next, she scrunches a bit of curl-defining cream into her locks before finishing with a curl gel.

“I use a lot of gel,” Roan says. In fact, she ends up using two types of gel. On the days when she needs some extra hold, she specifically relies on Not Your Mother’s Curl Talk Maximum Hold Hair Gel because it’s a bit thicker but won’t leave behind a crunchy feeling. “[I use] just a little bit and kind of go over my really frizzy areas.”

One of the best things about this maximum hold hair gel — aside from the fact that it’s under $10 — is its multitasking formula hydrates, tames frizz and adds lasting definition to curls. Even if you have a ton of hair, like Roan, you only need a tiny dollop to ensure your hair stays intact through balmy summer days.

After applying the gel, Roan shares the final very important step in her routine. “I always flip my head over and kind of zhuzh up the roots. It’ll help it look really voluminous and pretty,” she says.

Few people can imitate Roan’s breathtaking vocals, but now anyone can replicate her gorgeous flowing curls thanks to this hair gel. Could this product be the next “Femininomenon”? You won’t know until you try it out for yourself!

