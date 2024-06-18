Justin Timberlake Officially Charged With DWI, Released From Custody

Justin Timberlake appeared in court after being arrested on DWI-related charges.

Timberlake, 43, was arraigned on Tuesday, June 18, and released without bail. He was charged with one count of driving while intoxicated.

“The charge was a single count because he he refused the breath test,” his lawyer, Ed Burke, tells Us. “Mr. Timberlake was also charged with two other court citations, running a stop sign and not traveling in the correct traffic lane.”

A court date is scheduled for July 26. Burke would not elaborate further on specifics of the case or what led to Timberlake’s arrest.

Us Weekly confirmed on Tuesday that Timberlake was arrested for a DWI in the Hamptons. According to ABC News, the singer was taken into custody on Monday, June 17. A Sag Harbor Justice Court official confirmed to Newsday that Timberlake’s charges were DWI-related.

Timberlake has been on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour since April, kicking off the run of shows in Canada before traveling through the U.S. Days before his arrest, Timberlake performed in Miami, and he’s slated to hit the stage in Chicago on Friday, June 21, and Saturday, June 22. He’ll return to New York City the following week for two shows at Madison Square Garden.

Timberlake has weathered his fair share of controversies over the years. In 2019, Timberlake made headlines while filming the movie Palmer in New Orleans. He was photographed getting cozy with costar Alisha Wainwright, subsequently apologizing for his “lapse in judgment.”

“I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son,” he wrote in a statement shared via Instagram at the time. (Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel share sons Silas, 9, and Phineas, 3.)

Timberlake addressed Biel, 42, directly in his message, writing, “I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that.”

A second source told Us in February that Biel was “betrayed and devastated” following the Palmer incident, but a third insider noted that the actress “believes in” her husband, adding, “They’re thriving as a couple.”

Biel supported Timberlake at several shows along the tour, bringing Silas and Phineas on the road. In May, she got candid about navigating marriage amid her and Timberlake’s busy schedules.

“It’s constantly trying to find the balance, trying to find the time,” she explained on The View, calling the couple’s relationship a “work in progress.”

Biel did not immediately address her husband’s arrest. She was spotted filming the upcoming series The Better Sister with costars Corey Stoll and Elizabeth Banks in NYC on Monday. (Biel and Banks, 50, are also serving as executive producers on the Prime Video thriller.)