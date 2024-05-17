Jessica Biel is opening up about her marriage to Justin Timberlake.

While appearing on the Thursday, May 16, episode of The View, Biel, 42, shared that the pair’s relationship is a “work in progress,” especially amid their busy work schedules. “It’s constantly trying to find the balance, trying to find the time,” she explained, noting that they stay connected with sons Silas, 9, and Phineas, 3, via Zoom and FaceTime when away from home.

Timberlake, 43, is currently globetrotting following the release of his new album, Everything I Thought I Was. His Forget Tomorrow World Tour will see him making stops everywhere from Los Angeles to Amsterdam to London.

“I’m already exhausted — there’s been four shows! Oh, my God!” Biel quipped on Thursday. “I don’t know how he is gonna do it. I don’t know how we’re gonna do it, but we’re gonna get through it. Somehow, someway.”

Despite their ups and downs, the pair — who tied the knot in 2012 — have continued to take steps forward in recent years. Timberlake and Biel turned to couples counseling and had a “great bonding experience” living in their Montana home during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, per the third source.

Timberlake kicked off his tour in Canada last month, and Biel showed her support via Instagram with a slideshow of rare family photos. In one snap, the actress crouched down on one knee in front of Silas and Phineas, who turned their backs to the camera while wearing their dad’s tour merch.

“It’s a family affair y’all,” she teased in the caption. A second photo showed Biel and Timberlake gazing at each other lovingly backstage