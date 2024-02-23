The good news is that Justin Timberlake announced new dates for his Forget Tomorrow World Tour. The bad news is he canceled his London show after coming down with the flu.

Timberlake, 43, was scheduled to perform a one-off show at the Roundhouse in Camden on Friday, February 23, but after catching “some kind of bug,” he canceled the show at the last minute.

“Hi everybody,” a gravelly voiced Timberlake said in an Instagram Story he shared hours before the show. “This is an unfortunate video to have to send out, but I’m sure you can tell from the sound of things that I am not going to be able to make it to the show.”

Timberlake was “gutted” to cancel the show since he was “so excited to perform [at the] Roundhouse,” but noted he’s in no condition to be out on the stage. At first, he “thought I was getting better, but it just took a turn for the worse. We almost didn’t make it to Graham Norton, but I was able to power through.”

On the morning of the Roundhouse show, Timberlake “woke up just feeling worse than ever,” which forced him to face facts: the show must not go on. “All I can say is maybe next time when we come into town, I’ll be able to make it up to you and we can rock the Roundhouse one more time,” he said. “But for now, I feel terrible. I hope none of you get this flu. Thanks, love you guys, and I’ll see you next time.”

Shortly after confirming the Roundhouse show’s cancellation, Timberlake announced he is taking his upcoming Forget Tomorrow World Tour to Europe and the U.K. The new dates include a stop at London’s O2 arena on August 11.

The Forget Tomorrow World Tour is in support of his upcoming sixth studio album, Everything I Thought It Was. Timberlake kicked off this new era on January 25 with the release of “Selfish.” He released the album’s second single, “Drown,” on Friday.

The second single is an electropop song dealing with heartbreak. “You showed me exactly who you are and I should’ve believed it / You left me alone out in the dark with all of your demons,” he sings on the chorus. “Got caught up in the tide of all the tears you cried / Yеah, you know I was blinded by my heart, sinking from the start. Should’ve never followed you this far, now I’m in the deep end / And you let me drown.”

Timberlake has also made headlines over his reignited feud with his ex Britney Spears. After Spears, 42, apologized over parts of her memoir, The Woman in Me, Timberlake performed “Cry Me a River,” a song believed to be inspired by his split from Spears, during his show in New York City. “I’d like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely f–king nobody,” he said before launching into the track.