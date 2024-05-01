Justin Timberlake’s wife, Jessica Biel, and the couple’s two sons are proving they’re his biggest fans.

In a pic shared via Instagram on Tuesday, April 30, Biel, 42, got down on one knee and smiled at the camera. The pair’s sons — Silas, 9, and Phineas, 3 — turned around to show off Timberlake’s Forget Tomorrow World Tour merch.

Biel also shared a solo snap of her sons, who struck a similar pose away from the camera. In another photo, Biel and Timberlake, 43, gazed at each other as they embraced backstage.

“It’s a family affair y’all,” Biel captioned the slideshow.

Timberlake kicked off his tour in Vancouver at Rogers Arena on Monday, April 29. Ahead of Timberlake’s return to stage, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Biel “believes” in her husband, but that doesn’t mean it will be “smooth sailing” on tour.

“They’re thriving as a couple,” the insider told Us, adding that Biel is “understandably nervous” about how the tour could affect their dynamic.

Biel’s reservations come from Timberlake’s problematic past, which included a 2019 incident when he was spotted getting cozy with Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright. (Timberlake has since apologized for his “lapse in judgment” with Wainwright, 34.)

“Jessica is a bit worried about the tour,” the source told Us, while a second insider cautioned, “If Justin were to have another incident, it would be the last straw for Jessica.”

A third source told Us that Timberlake — who married Biel in 2012 after five years of dating — planned to “limit his alcohol intake and remove himself from any inappropriate situations.” The insider added that he would be “checking in with Jessica every night before he goes to bed.”

The first insider noted that Biel is “hopeful” ahead of the couple’s time away from each other, telling Us, “She’s not throwing all caution to the wind.”

Prior to bringing his brood on tour, Timberlake candidly opened up about fatherhood during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show. “I have two wonderful children, who are going to be the death of me,” Timberlake quipped in February. “Two boys and a wonderful wife and I’m just happy. Is that controversial these days?”

The next month, Timberlake celebrated his wife’s birthday with a sweet tribute. “There ain’t no other way to say it. You’re the best. I love you. Happy birthday, ya 🐐!” Timberlake wrote via Instagram, alongside a montage of Biel set to Tina Turner’s “The Best.”