Justin Timberlake wants wife Jessica Biel to know she is “simply the best” on her birthday.

“There ain’t no other way to say it. You’re the best. I love you. Happy birthday, ya 🐐!” Timberlake, 43, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, March 3, alongside a compilation of clips and photographs of Biel, 41, all set to Tina Turner’s “The Best.” From fit checks and vacations to the early days of their relationship, the snippets show the actress both solo and with her husband, as well as rare glimpses of their children. (The couple shares sons Silas, 8, and Phineas, 3.)

Biel shared a similar post via Instagram in January for Timberlake’s birthday, with a sweet video tribute to her husband captioned, “I ALWAYS got you. Happy birthday, babe.” The montage was set to Boom Forrest’s cover of “I Got You Babe,” written originally by Sony Bono in 1965 for Cher. Timberlake and Biel married in 2012 after five years of dating.

“I sometimes feel like 10 years has just flown by in the blink of an eye and other times I feel like, ‘Oh, my gosh, 10 years, that’s a really substantial amount of someone’s life,’” Biel told Access Hollywood in April 2022 while reflecting on her marriage. “I just feel really proud of it. … I’m still the happiest and loving my life.”

That same year, the couple renewed their vows in Italy, the same place they tied the knot a decade earlier. “Being married to you is the adventure of a lifetime! Run it back, baby. RUN IT BACK. I love you,” Biel gushed via Instagram in October 2022.

Last month, Biel and Timberlake shared another rare glimpse into their private life with a Valentine’s Day post featuring their sons. Biel shared a series of photos of the family that was captioned, “Valentines x3 ♥️♥️♥️.”

“I try to be conscious of making sure we can live a life where we’re not weirdly private,” Timberlake said on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” in 2021 while discussing how he and Biel keep their kids out of the spotlight. “But we’re conscious of making sure they can be kids for as long as possible and not have the weight of somebody else treating them differently because of something that their parents do.”

Timberlake is currently preparing to embark on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour from April to December. A source exclusively told Us Weekly that while Biel “believes in” her and her husband’s relationship, she knows it won’t be “smooth sailing” the entire time he’s on tour.

“They’re thriving as a couple,” the insider told Us in February, noting that Biel is “understandably nervous” about how the tour will affect their dynamic.

In 2019, Timberlake was photographed in New Orleans looking a little too comfortable with Alisha Wainwright, his Palmer costar, and publicly apologized for his “strong lapse of judgment” while denying that anything more happened. “Jessica is a bit worried about the tour,” the source told Us last month, while a second insider added, “If Justin were to have another incident, it would be the last straw for Jessica.”

However, the first source noted to Us that Biel is “hopeful” and will join Timberlake for several dates on tour.