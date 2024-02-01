Jessica Biel is proving that Justin Timberlake is the Sonny Bono to her Cher with her sweet birthday tribute.

“I ALWAYS got you,” Biel, 41, captioned an Instagram video on Wednesday, January 31, honoring her spouse, 43. “Happy birthday, babe.”

Biel gave fans an inside look at her fun marriage to Timberlake, sharing a video and photo montage set to Boom Forrest’s “I Got You Babe.” The track was originally written by the late Bono in 1965 for him and his then-wife and musical partner, Cher, 77.

Biel revealed just how humorous her relationship with Timberlake is with clips of the pair laughing in the car, giggling at red carpet events and working out together. She also shared a series of photos kissing her husband, traveling and dancing at concerts.

The Candy actress featured snaps from the early days of their romance and selfies in the snow, at the beach, on set and parenting their kids. Biel and Timberlake tied the knot in October 2012 after five years of dating. The pair have since welcomed two sons: Silas, 8, and Phineas, 3.

“I sometimes feel like 10 years has just flown by in the blink of an eye and other times I feel like, ‘Oh, my gosh, 10 years, that’s a really substantial amount of someone’s life,’” Biel told Access Hollywood in April 2022 while reflecting on her and Timberlake’s ups and downs. “I just feel really proud of it. … I’m still the happiest and loving my life.”

Six months later, the couple renewed their vows at the same place they wed in Italy 10 years prior. “Being married to you is the adventure of a lifetime! Run it back, baby. RUN IT BACK. I love you,” Biel gushed via Instagram in October 2022.

Timberlake showed his wife love the following May as he toasted her on Mother’s Day. “This human right here 🙏🏻 Mom, partner, brilliant, beautiful, badass,” he wrote via Instagram in May 2023. “You are always there for me and these boys no matter the time of day or night. I’m in awe of you and beyond grateful that you are ours. We love you, Mommy!”

Earlier this month, Biel revealed that her and Timberlake’s love is alive and well while supporting her partner’s latest single, “Selfish.”

“POV: Trying to get anything done the past 24 hours,” Biel wrote via TikTok on Saturday, January 27, alongside a video of her brushing her teeth and doing yoga while lip-syncing to the track. “ON 👏🏻 REPEAT 👏🏻@Justin Timberlake.”

Timberlake teased his upcoming album, Everything I Thought It Was, which drops on March 15, over the weekend. On his birthday, he released a snippet from one of the record’s songs for fans to enjoy.