The best mama! Justin Timberlake honored his wife of more than 10 years, Jessica Biel, on Mother’s Day with a sweet tribute.

“This human right here 🙏🏻 Mom, partner, brilliant, beautiful, badass,” the former ‘Nsync crooner, 42, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, May 14, alongside a carousel of rare family photos. “You are always there for me and these boys no matter the time of day or night. I’m in awe of you and beyond grateful that you are ours. We love you, Mommy!”

Timberlake signed his note from “Your baby boys and the big kid you said yes to.”

Biel’s 7th Heaven sister Beverley Mitchell concurred, replying via Instagram comment. “The best!!!!!! Love you Jess,” Mitchell, 42, wrote on Sunday.

The Social Network actor married Biel, 41, in 2012 after five years together. They went on to welcome sons Silas and Phineas, in April 2015 and July 2020, respectively.

“Phineas really came along at the right time because it’s given them this renewed focus as a couple,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in August 2021 of the family of four. “They both admit that having two kids has been harder than they ever expected, but the good thing is they’ve really bonded over it. Jessica says Justin has totally stepped up, they’re a great team.”

The insider added at the time: “They’re both such devoted parents. As much as they love their careers, they both say being mom and dad is the best job they’ve ever had.”

The Candy costars — Timberlake had a surprise cameo on his wife’s 2022 series — primarily reside in the singer’s native Tennessee, where they love doting over their boys’ milestones.

“It’s so interesting. It’s so funny. The conversations I’m having now with my 6-year-old is so cool,” Biel revealed of her firstborn during a June 2021 appearance on the “Armchair Expert” podcast. “Like, he’s a real person saying the funniest stuff and he’s so sensitive and tender. It’s just so interesting to see that part of it happen and the little one is just cute as hell.”

Timberlake also paid tribute to his own mother, Lynn Harless, on Sunday.

“Mom… We’ve had some fun, haven’t we?! I hope you know every day how much you’ve taught me and how much I love you,” he wrote via Instagram. “Happy Mother’s Day, Mom. Thank you for loving me all along the way.”