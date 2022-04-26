Still strong! Jessica Biel is months away from marking her 10th wedding anniversary with Justin Timberlake — and she couldn’t be happier about reaching the milestone.

“I sometimes feel like 10 years has just flown by in the blink of an eye and other times I feel like, ‘Oh, my gosh, 10 years, that’s a really substantial amount of someone’s life,'” the Candy star, 40, gushed during a recent interview with Access Hollywood. “I just feel really proud of it.”

The Sinner producer continued, “We’ve had our ups and downs like everybody and I’m just really proud of it, and I’m still the happiest and loving my life.”

Biel and the “Cry Me a River” crooner, 41, began dating in 2007 and got engaged four years later. The couple tied the knot in October 2012 at the Borgo Egnazia resort in Fasano, Italy. Us Weekly broke the news in November 2014 that the twosome were expecting their first child.

“Right now they are just enjoying the news for themselves,” an insider told Us at the time. “They just want a happy baby.”

The 7th Heaven alum gave birth to son Silas the following April. News broke in July 2020 that Biel and Timberlake secretly welcomed a second baby boy, but the “Suit & Tie” singer didn’t reveal the little one’s name until January 2021.

“His name is Phineas and he’s awesome and he’s so cute and nobody is sleeping, but we’re thrilled and couldn’t be happier,” the Social Network actor said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “Very grateful. … It’s a lot of fun but I guess the saying goes, ‘Go from a zone defense to a man-to-man very quickly. You go get that one, I’ll get this one.’ But it’s great and Silas is super excited. Right now, he’s very much liking it but, you know, Phin can’t walk yet or chase him down, so we’ll see what happens.”

Before they became a family of four, the actors’ marriage was placed under a microscope in late 2019 when Timberlake was caught getting cozy with Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright. The Tennessee native and Wainwright, 32, were photographed holding hands at The Absinthe House in New Orleans, but a source asserted at the time that the duo were “just friends.”

The Grammy winner publicly addressed the scandal in December 2019, writing a lengthy note via Instagram about “the recent rumors that are hurting the people I love.” At the time, Timberlake denied crossing any major lines.

“A few weeks ago, I displayed a strong lapse of judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better,” he wrote. “This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that.”

Biel, for her part, kept relatively quiet about the controversy. “Jessica was very upset and embarrassed by Justin’s behavior and thought it was completely inappropriate,” an insider revealed in December 2019, noting that the Emmy nominee “encouraged” her husband to issue a public apology because she “wanted him to take accountability.”

