The new normal? Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake are trying to focus on their family following the “Man of the Woods” singer’s PDA scandal in November.

The 7th Heaven alum, 37, is “still upset with Justin,” who was photographed getting cozy with his costar in New Orleans, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“He has been making big promises and not sticking to them as much as she thinks he can and should,” the source adds. “He promised that he would be more involved with their family and she doesn’t feel like he’s doing that.”

But another source close to the couple tells Us that “Jessica and Justin are not in a tense place at all.”

The pair, who were spotted in public together on Wednesday, January 8, for the first time since the scandal broke, have been making their relationship a priority after the singer, 38, was photographed holding hands with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright in New Orleans two months ago.

Following the holidays, The Sinner actress and “Sexyback” singer reconnected with a staycation, Us reported on Saturday, January, 11.

They spent time together with their 4-year-old son, Silas, at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles.

“They had lunch at Wolfgang Puck at the hotel earlier in the week,” a source told Us. “They also had dinner there with friends the other night.”

The insider revealed that the duo “kept to themselves” while dining out. “Justin had his attention focused on Jessica.”

Despite working on their relationship in the wake of the Trolls actor’s indiscretion, a source told Us on January 3, that Biel is “still not happy about the situation, but they’re OK as of now.”

In December, the “Can’t Stop the Feeling” issued a public apology to Biel via Instagram, calling his actions “a strong lapse in judgement,” and a source told Us that the pair was “focused on mending any issues in their relationship.”

“Jessica is still in a place where she’s very hurt and upset with Justin,” the source said at the time. “She hasn’t fully forgiven him and isn’t letting him off easy.”

In wake of the scandal, which included Wainwright, 32, being photographed with her hand on Timberlake’s knee while they were out for drinks on November 21, Us confirmed that the costars are “just friends.”

Meanwhile, on December 11, an insider told Us that Biel believed her husband’s behavior was “completely inappropriate” and she was “very upset and embarrassed” by the whole thing.

Biel and Timberlake wed in 2012 and welcomed their son in 2015.