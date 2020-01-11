Moving forward. Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are reconnecting on a couple’s staycation, Us Weekly can confirm.

The “Sexyback” singer, 38, and the 7th Heaven alum, 37, have been spending quality time at Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles with their 4-year-old son, Silas.

“They had lunch at Wolfgang Puck at the hotel earlier in the week,” a source tells Us exclusively. “They also had dinner there with friends the other night.”

The couple, who married in 2012 after five years of dating, were spotted together on Wednesday, January 8 — their first public appearance since the singer was photographed engaging in PDA with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright. Timberlake and Biel were seen having an intimate dinner date at the hotel in photos published by The Sun.

“Jessica and Justin kept to themselves and other restaurant goers left them alone,” the insider revealed on Friday, January 10. “Justin had his attention focused on Jessica and after they had dinner they left together.”

Timberlake and Biel may be rekindling their romance, but the pair are still working through some issues. A second source told Us earlier this week that Biel is “not happy about the situation, but they’re OK as of now.”

The “Can’t Stop the Feeling” singer made headlines in November 2019 when he was photographed holding hands with Wainwright, 30, at the Absinthe House in New Orleans, where they were filming Palmer. The Raising Dion actress was also pictured resting her hand on Timberlake’s knee — behavior that he later apologized for after Biel “encouraged” him to do so, a source told Us in December.

“A few weeks ago, I displayed a strong lapse of judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar,” he wrote on December 4. “I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son.”

The former ’NSync member continued, “I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that.”

At the time, an insider confirmed to Us that Wainwright and Timberlake were “just friends.” Nevertheless, his behavior left Biel “very upset and embarrassed.” She “thought it was completely inappropriate,” the source dished.

Timberlake has since made it his mission to prove to Biel how much he cares about her, their son and their 7-year marriage, an insider told Us last month.

“He has been so sweet to her and is making sure that Jessica knows how much she means to him. He is really making a big effort,” the source shared on December 22.