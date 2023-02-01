Sweet birthday love! Jessica Biel gushed about husband Justin Timberlake for his birthday — and offered a glimpse at their fun adventures.

“Happy birthday to the person who challenges and inspires me every day. The person who keeps me laughing and creating and risking it all,” the actress, 40, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, January 31. “The person who makes the ordinary extraordinary. You know who you are. I love you 🫶.”

In the social media upload, Biel included a silly selfie of the couple while on a boat. The post also had a photo of the Candy alum and Timberlake, 42, posing for the camera during the trip.

The singer, for his part, replied to the adorable message with several heart eye emojis in the comments section.

Biel and Timberlake, who started dating in 2007, tied the knot in 2012. The pair expanded their family with sons Silas in 2015 and Phineas in 2020.

Ahead of their 10th wedding anniversary, the Sinner alum praised the former ‘NSync member for spicing up their marriage. “I’ll have to give Justin the credit in this moment, for this one thing that he always says to me: ‘We might be married, but we have to keep dating,’ and it’s so true,” she told Entertainment Tonight in May 2022. “You just have to keep making time for each other and you have to keep making each other a priority. And do the things that you love together.”

At the time, Biel also reflected on the duo’s long-lasting bond, telling Access Hollywood one month prior, “I sometimes feel like 10 years has just flown by in the blink of an eye and other times I feel like, ‘Oh, my gosh, 10 years, that’s a really substantial amount of someone’s life.’ We’ve had our ups and downs like everybody and I’m just really proud of it and I’m still the happiest and loving my life.”

The Emmy nominee later took to social media to honor Timberlake for Father’s Day, writing via Instagram in June 2022, “To the world, you are a dad. But to your family, you are the world. I don’t know who said that, but whomever it was, they bodied that s–t. We love you baby. Thank you for being our everything!”

In honor of their marriage milestone, the Tennessee native thanked his wife for being by his side. “10 years ain’t enough! You make me a better husband and father every day,” he captioned an Instagram tribute in October 2022. “I love you so much you beautiful human! Run it back!”